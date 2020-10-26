Otis Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

FARMINGTON, Conn., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) reported third quarter 2020 net sales of $3.3 billion, a decrease of 1.2% organically versus the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased 16.4% to $0.61 and adjusted diluted EPS increased 25.5% to $0.69.

"Otis had another strong quarter as we continued to grow share, build backlog, expand adjusted margin and generate robust cash flow. These outcomes again demonstrate the resiliency of our business, the strength of our strategy and the dedication of our colleagues around the world to provide essential services to our customers while introducing innovative solutions to grow our business," said President and CEO Judy Marks. "We are improving our 2020 outlook reflecting our ability to deliver on near-term commitments and execute our long-term strategy."

Key Figures

($ millions, except per

share amounts) Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales $ 3,268



$ 3,313



(1.4) %

(1.6) %

$ 9,263



$ 9,765



(5.1) %

(3.7) % Organic sales











(1.2) %













(3.3) %































GAAP Operating profit $ 454



$ 482



$ (28)







$ 1,199



$ 1,378



$ (179)





Operating profit margin 13.9 %

14.5 %

(60) bps







12.9 %

14.1 %

(120) bps





Net income $ 266



$ 317



(16.1) %





$ 655



$ 898



(27.1) %



Earnings per share $ 0.61



$ 0.73



(16.4) %





$ 1.51



$ 2.07



(27.1) %



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $ 503



$ 470



$ 33



$ 30



$ 1,410



$ 1,399



$ 11



$ 33

Operating profit margin 15.4 %

14.2 %

120 bps



110 bps



15.2 %

14.3 %

90 bps



90 bps Net income $ 302



$ 241



25.3 %





$ 808



$ 766



5.5 %



Earnings per share $ 0.69



$ 0.55



25.5 %





$ 1.86



$ 1.77



5.1 %





Third quarter net sales of $3.3 billion decreased 1.4% versus the prior year, with a 1.2% decline in organic sales. Organic sales declined low single digits in both the New Equipment and Service segments.

Third quarter GAAP operating profit of $454 million decreased $28 million from the prior year driven by segment operating profit decline of $18 million, including incremental public company standalone costs, and non-recurring separation costs, partially offset by favorable transactional foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit margin contracted 60 basis points to 13.9%.

Adjusted operating profit of $503 million increased $33 million and $30 million at constant currency. Operating profit growth at constant currency was driven by profit growth of $19 million in the Service segment, lower corporate costs and favorable transactional foreign exchange, partially offset by profit decline of $9 million in the New Equipment segment. Adjusted operating profit margin expanded 120 basis points to 15.4%, with continued margin expansion in the Service segment.

GAAP EPS of $0.61 decreased $0.12, driven by the decline in operating profit and higher interest expense. Adjusted EPS of $0.69 increased $0.14, driven by adjusted operating profit growth and a lower adjusted tax rate.

Year-to-date net sales declined 5.1% versus the prior year, with a 3.3% decline in organic sales and 1.8% headwind from foreign exchange and the impact from divestitures. GAAP operating profit decreased $179 million, with margin contraction of 120 basis points primarily due to higher non-recurring separation costs, incremental public company standalone costs and a one-time charge taken in the first quarter. Adjusted operating profit increased $33 million at constant currency and margin expanded 90 basis points driven by strong performance in the Service segment.

New Equipment Segment



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ millions) 2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales $ 1,423



$ 1,450



(1.9) %

(1.6) %

$ 3,840



$ 4,221



(9.0) %

(7.3) % Organic sales











(1.0) %













(7.0) %































GAAP Operating profit $ 95



$ 115



$ (20)







$ 238



$ 312



$ (74)





Operating profit margin 6.7 %

7.9 %

(120) bps





6.2 %

7.4 %

(120) bps



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $ 102



$ 114



$ (12)



$ (9)



$ 258



$ 320



$ (62)



$ (52)

Operating profit margin 7.2 %

7.9 %

(70) bps

(50) bps

6.7 %

7.6 %

(90) bps

(80) bps

































































In the third quarter, net sales of $1.4 billion decreased 1.9% with a 1.0% decline in organic sales. Organic sales were down low single digits in EMEA and down slightly in Asia and the Americas. China organic sales were up mid-single digits as the business continued to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

GAAP operating profit decreased $20 million to $95 million. Adjusted operating profit decreased $12 million to $102 million as material productivity and cost containment actions were more than offset by under-absorption, other field inefficiencies, unfavorable mix and headwinds from foreign exchange. GAAP operating profit was also impacted by incremental public company standalone costs and higher restructuring costs. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin contracted 120 and 70 basis points, respectively.

New Equipment orders were up slightly at constant currency with low single digit growth in EMEA and Asia, partially offset by low single digit decline in the Americas. New Equipment orders in China were strong, up high single digits. New equipment backlog at constant currency increased 3% versus prior year.

Year-to-date net sales declined 9.0% with a 7.0% organic decline. GAAP operating profit declined $74 million with margin contraction of 120 basis points and adjusted operating profit, at constant currency, declined $52 million and margin contracted 80 basis points.

Service Segment



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ millions) 2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX)

2020

2019

Y/Y

Y/Y (CFX) Net sales $ 1,845



$ 1,863



(1.0) %

(1.7) %

$ 5,423



$ 5,544



(2.2) %

(1.1) % Organic sales











(1.4) %













(0.5) %































GAAP Operating profit $ 409



$ 407



$ 2







$ 1,190



$ 1,181



$ 9





Operating profit margin 22.2 %

21.8 %

40 bps





21.9 %

21.3 %

60 bps



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $ 422



$ 397



$ 25



$ 19



$ 1,216



$ 1,180



$ 36



$ 47

Operating profit margin 22.9 %

21.3 %

160 bps

140 bps

22.4 %

21.3 %

110 bps

110 bps

































































In the third quarter, net sales of $1.8 billion decreased 1.0%, with a 1.4% decline in organic sales. Organic maintenance and repair sales declined 1.3% and organic modernization sales declined 2.1%.

GAAP operating profit increased $2 million to $409 million. Adjusted operating profit increased $25 million to $422 million as the benefit from productivity and cost containment actions and a $6 million tailwind from foreign exchange more than offset the impact from lower volume and price concessions. GAAP operating profit was also impacted by incremental public company standalone costs and higher restructuring costs. GAAP and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 40 and 160 basis points, respectively.

Year-to-date net sales declined 2.2% from a slight decline in organic sales and a 1.7% headwind from foreign exchange and the impact of net acquisitions and divestitures. GAAP operating profit increased $9 million with margin expansion of 60 basis points and adjusted operating profit, at constant currency, increased $47 million with margin expansion of 110 basis points.

Cash flow



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ millions) 2020

2019

Y/Y

2020

2019

Y/Y Cash flow from operations $ 348



$ 364



$ (16)



$ 1,171



$ 1,015



$ 156

Free cash flow $ 311



$ 329



$ (18)



$ 1,059



$ 917



$ 142

Free cash flow conversion 117 %

104 %





162 %

102 %





Third quarter cash from operations of $348 million decreased $16 million versus prior year primarily driven by lower GAAP net income. Third quarter free cash flow of $311 million decreased $18 million versus prior year.

Year-to-date cash from operations of $1.2 billion increased $156 million and free cash flow increased $142 million to $1.1 million.

2020 Outlook*

Otis is improving its full year outlook to reflect strong year-to-date performance and anticipated recovery profile.

Net sales down 3 to 4%

Organic sales down 2 to 3%

Organic New Equipment sales down mid to high single digits



Organic Service sales flat to down slightly

Adjusted operating profit up $30 to $40 million at constant currency and up $5 to $15 million at actual currency

to at constant currency and up to at actual currency Adjusted EPS of approximately $2.42 ; adjusted effective tax rate of ~30.5%

; adjusted effective tax rate of ~30.5% Free cash flow of approximately $1.15 billion with conversion of approximately 135% of GAAP net income

*Note: When we provide outlook for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures (referenced in this press release) to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the attached tables. These tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Organic sales, adjusted selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, earnings before interest taxes and depreciation ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature ("other significant items"). Management believes organic sales is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted SG&A expense represents SG&A expense (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, other significant items and allocated costs for certain functions and services previously performed by United Technologies Corporation ("UTC") prior to our separation ("UTC allocated costs") and including estimated standalone public company costs, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC ("standalone costs"). Standalone costs for the 2019 fiscal year are based on quarterly estimates determined during Otis' annual planning process for the 2020 fiscal year.

Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, other significant items and allocated costs for certain functions and UTC allocated costs and including estimated standalone public company costs.

Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items and UTC allocated costs and including estimated standalone public company costs, estimated adjustments to non-service pension expense, net interest expense and income tax expense as if Otis was a standalone public company ("standalone operating income adjustments"). Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring, other significant items and standalone operating income adjustments.

The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure) adjusted for the tax impact of restructuring costs, significant items and the tax impact of the additional adjustments (estimated standalone public company costs, interest expense and non-service pension expense).

EBITDA represents net income from operations (a GAAP measure), adjusted for noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, net interest expense, non-service pension expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, as calculated above, adjusted for the impact of restructuring, other significant items and UTC allocated costs, including estimated standalone public company costs. Management believes that adjusted SG&A, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and the adjusted effective tax rate are useful measures in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance as if it had been a standalone public company.

Additionally, GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("AFX"). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Otis' ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

When we provide our expectations for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, net sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance or the separation and distribution. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions of Otis following its separation from United Technologies Corporation, including the estimated costs associated with the separation and distribution and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, the impact of weather conditions, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand, and distribution disruptions as the outbreak continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of travel, commercial and/or other similar restrictions and limitations), natural disasters and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) future levels of indebtedness and capital spending and research and development spending; (4) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (5) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock, which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (6) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (7) cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof; (8) new business and investment opportunities; (9) the anticipated benefits of moving away from diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (13) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (14) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate; (15) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (16) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (17) the expected benefits of the separation and distribution; (18) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; (19) risks associated with indebtedness incurred as a result of financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation; (20) the risk that dis-synergy costs, costs of restructuring transactions and other costs incurred in connection with the separation will exceed Otis' estimates; and (21) the impact of the separation on Otis' businesses and Otis' resources, systems, procedures and controls, diversion of management's attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statements on Form 10 and Form S-3 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Net Sales $ 3,268



$ 3,313



$ 9,263



$ 9,765

Costs and Expenses:















Cost of products and services sold 2,289



2,338



6,496



6,905



Research and development 37



39



112



118



Selling, general and administrative 481



444



1,387



1,329



Total Costs and Expenses 2,807



2,821



7,995



8,352

Other income (expense), net (7)



(10)



(69)



(35)

Operating profit 454



482



1,199



1,378



Non-service pension expense (benefit) 2



(16)



—



(38)



Interest expense (income), net 39



(6)



85



(8)

Net income before income taxes 413



504



1,114



1,424



Income tax expense 103



143



337



411

Net income 310



361



777



1,013



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings 44



44



122



115

Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 266



$ 317



$ 655



$ 898

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:















Basic $ 0.61



$ 0.73



$ 1.51



$ 2.07



Diluted $ 0.61



$ 0.73



$ 1.51



$ 2.07

Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 433.2



433.1



433.1



433.1



Diluted Shares 435.1



433.1



434.1



433.1



Otis Worldwide Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended September 30,

Quarter Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net Sales













New Equipment $ 1,423



$ 1,423



$ 1,450



$ 1,450

Service 1,845



1,845



1,863



1,863

Consolidated Net Sales $ 3,268



$ 3,268



$ 3,313



$ 3,313

















Operating Profit













New Equipment $ 95



$ 102



$ 115



$ 114

Service 409



422



407



397

Segment Operating Profit 504



524



522



511

General corporate expenses and other (50)



(21)



(40)



(41)

Consolidated Operating Profit $ 454



$ 503



$ 482



$ 470

















Segment Operating Profit Margin













New Equipment 6.7 %

7.2 %

7.9 %

7.9 % Service 22.2 %

22.9 %

21.8 %

21.3 % Total Operating Profit Margin 13.9 %

15.4 %

14.5 %

14.2 %



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net Sales













New Equipment $ 3,840



$ 3,840



$ 4,221



$ 4,221

Service 5,423



5,423



5,544



5,544

Consolidated Net Sales $ 9,263



$ 9,263



$ 9,765



$ 9,765

















Operating Profit













New Equipment $ 238



$ 258



$ 312



$ 320

Service 1,190



1,216



1,181



1,180

Segment Operating Profit 1,428



1,474



1,493



1,500

General corporate expenses and other (229)



(64)



(115)



(101)

Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,199



$ 1,410



$ 1,378



$ 1,399

















Segment Operating Profit Margin













New Equipment 6.2 %

6.7 %

7.4 %

7.6 % Service 21.9 %

22.4 %

21.3 %

21.3 % Total Operating Profit Margin 12.9 %

15.2 %

14.1 %

14.3 %

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 New Equipment













Net sales $ 1,423



$ 1,450



$ 3,840



$ 4,221

GAAP Operating profit 95



115



238



312

Restructuring 7



2



20



16

UTC allocated corporate expenses —



1



—



4

Public company standalone costs1 —



(5)



—



(12)

Other —



1



—



—

Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit $ 102



$ 114



$ 258



$ 320

Adjusted operating profit margin 7.2 %

7.9 %

6.7 %

7.6 % Service













Net sales $ 1,845



$ 1,863



$ 5,423



$ 5,544

GAAP Operating profit 409



407



1,190



1,181

Restructuring 13



1



26



28

UTC allocated corporate expenses —



3



—



10

Public company standalone costs1 —



(15)



—



(40)

Other —



1



—



1

Adjusted Service Operating Profit $ 422



$ 397



$ 1,216



$ 1,180

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 22.9 %

21.3 %

22.4 %

21.3 %















General corporate expenses and other













General corporate expenses and other $ (21)



$ (41)



$ (64)



$ (101)

Adjusted Total Operating Profit $ 503



$ 470



$ 1,410



$ 1,399

















Total Otis













GAAP Operating profit $ 454



$ 482



$ 1,199



$ 1,378

Restructuring 20



4



46



44

Loss on disposal of business —



(1)



—



18

One-time separation costs 29



7



82



10

Fixed asset impairment —



—



67



—

UTC allocated corporate expenses —



20



16



56

Public company standalone costs1 —



(41)



—



(105)

Other —



(1)



—



(2)

Adjusted Total Operating Profit $ 503



$ 470



$ 1,410



$ 1,399

Adjusted Operating Profit Margin 15.4 %

14.2 %

15.2 %

14.3 %



1 - Public company standalone costs represent estimated costs such as personnel costs, risk management and incentive

compensation that have been incurred and are reflected in results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30,

2020 and are not adjusted. For the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2019, these standalone costs

have been included in the adjustments, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Adjusted Operating Profit $ 503



$ 470



$ 1,410



$ 1,399

Non-service pension cost (benefit)3 2



(4)



—



(5)

Net interest expense2 (39)



(48)



(85)



(111)

Adjusted income from operations before income taxes 462



418



1,325



1,283

Income tax expense 103



143



337



411

Tax impact on restructuring and non-recurring items 8



2



47



11

Tax impact on other adjustments —



(14)



—



(29)

Non-recurring tax items 5



2



11



9

Adjusted net income from operations 346



285



930



881

Noncontrolling interest 44



44



122



115

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 302



$ 241



$ 808



$ 766

















GAAP income attributable to common shareholders $ 266



$ 317



$ 655



$ 898

Restructuring 20



4



46



44

Loss on disposal of business —



(1)



—



18

One-time separation costs 29



7



82



10

Fixed asset impairment —



—



67



—

UTC allocated corporate expenses —



20



16



56

Public company standalone costs1 —



(41)



—



(105)

Non-service pension cost3 —



(20)



—



(43)

Net interest expense2 —



(54)



—



(119)

Other —



(1)



—



(2)

Tax effects of restructuring, non-recurring items and other adjustments (8)



12



(47)



18

Non-recurring tax items (5)



(2)



(11)



(9)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 302



$ 241



$ 808



$ 766

















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.61



$ 0.73



$ 1.51



$ 2.07

Impact to diluted earnings per share 0.08



(0.18)



0.35



(0.30)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.69



$ 0.55



$ 1.86



$ 1.77

















Effective Tax Rate 24.9 %

28.4 %

30.2 %

28.9 % Impact of adjustments on effective tax rate 0.3 %

3.4 %

(0.4) %

2.4 % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 25.2 %

31.8 %

29.8 %

31.3 %



1 - Public company standalone costs represent estimated costs such as personnel costs, risk management and incentive compensation that have been incurred

and are reflected in results for the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and are not adjusted. For the quarter ended and nine months

ended September 30, 2019, these standalone costs have been included in the adjustments, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC. 2 - Otis issued debt and began to incur interest expenses in February 2020 associated with the debt issuance. The current quarter year-to-date actual interest expense

incurred has been reflected in the comparative period in 2019 as though Otis incurred those expenses in the prior year. 3 - Non-service pension included in GAAP net income attributable to Otis includes amounts associated with Otis' participation in UTC retained pension plans. The

amounts related to these plans are removed from Otis' results in 2019, as though Otis' operations had been conducted independently from UTC.





Otis Worldwide Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended September 30, 2019







Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures,

net

Other

Total New Equipment

(1.0)%

(0.3)%

(0.1)%

(0.5)%

(1.9)% Service

(1.4)%

0.7%

(0.3)%

—%

(1.0)% Maintenance and Repair

(1.3)%

0.7%

(0.1)%

—%

(0.7)% Modernization

(2.1)%

0.6%

(0.9)%

—%

(2.4)% Total Net Sales

(1.2)%

0.2%

(0.2)%

(0.2)%

(1.4)%











































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019





















Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX

Translation

Acquisitions /

Divestitures,

net

Other

Total New Equipment

(7.0)%

(1.7)%

(0.1)%

(0.2)%

(9.0)% Service

(0.5)%

(1.1)%

(0.6)%

—%

(2.2)% Maintenance and Repair

(0.8)%

(1.1)%

(0.4)%

—%

(2.3)% Modernization

0.9%

(0.9)%

(1.5)%

—%

(1.5)% Total Net Sales

(3.3)%

(1.4)%

(0.4)%

—%

(5.1)%

























































































Components of New Equipment Backlog











Growth %















Q3 2020













New Equipment Backlog increase at actual currency 5.0%













Foreign exchange impact to New Equipment Backlog (2.0)%













New Equipment Backlog at constant currency 3.0%















Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

















(dollars in millions)

2020

2019

Y/Y New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 102



$ 114



$ (12)

Impact of foreign exchange

3



—



3

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 105



$ 114



$ (9)















Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 422



$ 397



$ 25

Impact of foreign exchange

(6)



—



(6)

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 416



$ 397



$ 19















Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 503



$ 470



$ 33

Impact of foreign exchange

(3)



—



(3)

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 500



$ 470



$ 30





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared with Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

















(dollars in millions)

2020

2019

Y/Y New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 258



$ 320



$ (62)

Impact of foreign exchange

10



—



10

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 268



$ 320



$ (52)















Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,216



$ 1,180



$ 36

Impact of foreign exchange

11



—



11

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 1,227



$ 1,180



$ 47















Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,410



$ 1,399



$ 11

Impact of foreign exchange

22



—



22

Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 1,432



$ 1,399



$ 33



Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 (amounts in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,733



$ 1,446

Accounts receivable, net 2,958



2,861

Contract assets 481



529

Inventories, net 667



571

Other current assets 432



251

Total Current Assets 6,271



5,658

Future income tax benefits 456



373

Fixed assets, net 721



721

Operating lease right-of-use assets 548



535

Intangible assets, net 489



490

Goodwill 1,700



1,647

Other assets 288



263

Total Assets $ 10,473



$ 9,687









Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 538



$ 34

Accounts payable 1,392



1,331

Accrued liabilities 1,858



1,739

Contract liabilities 2,503



2,270

Total Current Liabilities 6,291



5,374

Long-term debt 5,512



5

Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 601



590

Operating lease liabilities 375



386

Future income tax obligations 448



695

Other long-term liabilities 629



311

Total Liabilities 13,856



7,361









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 98



95

Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity:





Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 125 share authorized; None issued or outstanding —



—

Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 2,000 shares authorized; 433.2 shares issued and

outstanding 4



—

Additional paid-in capital 32



—

Accumulated deficit (3,241)



—

UTC Net Investment —



2,458

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (819)



(758)

Total Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity (4,024)



1,700

Noncontrolling interest 543



531

Total (Deficit) Equity (3,481)



2,231

Total Liabilities and (Deficit) Equity $ 10,473



$ 9,687



Debt Ratios:





Debt to total capitalization 236 %

2 % Net debt to net capitalization 516 %

(171) %

Debt to total capitalization equals total debt divided by total debt plus equity. Net debt to net capitalization equals total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by total debt plus equity less cash and cash equivalents.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating Activities:













Net income from operations $ 310



$ 361



$ 777



$ 1,013

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 48



44



140



135

Stock compensation cost 17



13



44



29

Loss on fixed asset impairment —



—



55



—

Loss on disposal of business —



—



—



19

Change in:













Accounts receivable, net (20)



(59)



(79)



(153)

Contract assets and liabilities, current 11



31



277



108

Inventories, net (30)



7



(101)



31

Accounts payable 2



(10)



19



(42)

Pension contributions (8)



(7)



(28)



(25)

Other operating activities, net 18



(16)



67



(100)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities 348



364



1,171



1,015

Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (37)



(35)



(112)



(98)

Investments in businesses, net of cash acquired (34)



(7)



(50)



(39)

Investments in equity securities —



—



(51)



—

Other investing activities, net (76)



(16)



(76)



(13)

Net cash flows used in investing activities (147)



(58)



(289)



(150)

Financing Activities:













Issuance of long-term debt, net —



—



6,300



—

Payment of long-term debt issuance costs —



—



(43)



—

Repayment of long-term debt (750)



—



(750)



—

Increase in short-term borrowings, net 509



2



510



18

Net transfers from (to) UTC —



(268)



(6,330)



(598)

Dividends paid on common stock (86)



—



(173)



—

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (82)



(77)



(125)



(132)

Other financing activities, net —



2



22



18

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (409)



(341)



(589)



(694)

Summary of Activity:













Net cash provided by operating activities 348



364



1,171



1,015

Net cash used in investing activities (147)



(58)



(289)



(150)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (409)



(341)



(589)



(694)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 33



(45)



—



(41)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (175)



(80)



293



130

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 1,927



1,556



1,459



1,346

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 1,752



1,476



1,752



1,476

Less: Restricted cash 19



16



19



16

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,733



$ 1,460



$ 1,733



$ 1,460



Otis Worldwide Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019











Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 266





$ 317



Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 348





$ 364



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net

income attributable to common shareholders

131 %



115 % Capital expenditures (37)





(35)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareholders

(14) %



(11) % Free cash flow $ 311





$ 329



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders

117 %



104 %













Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2020

2019











Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 655





$ 898



Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 1,171





$ 1,015



Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net

income attributable to common shareholders

179 %



113 % Capital expenditures (112)





(98)



Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareholders

(18) %



(11) % Free cash flow $ 1,059





$ 917



Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common

shareholders

162 %



102 %

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation

