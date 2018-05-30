Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail

Seventy-five Otis escalators will support the future Project Eole (East-West Express) stations: Porte Maillot, CNIT-La Défense and Nanterre La Folie (deployment over 7 years and maintenance over 15 years). The Eole Project will extend the future E line of the RER commuter network to the west, which will begin service in 2024 as far as Mantes-la-Jolie and transform mobility in the Île-de-France region. The project includes more, faster trains and the most interconnections of any line in the region. The new E line will also contribute to mobility between sites during the 2024 Olympic Games.

The contract also includes 94 escalators and 2 moving walkways, covering renewal of equipment and maintenance in the existing Magenta and Haussmann Saint-Lazare stations (deployment over 10 years and maintenance over 15 years).

"This contract with SNCF is a strategic one for Otis, enabling us to reaffirm the spirit of innovation that is an essential part of who we are. We are proud to have been chosen by SNCF, and we are ready to meet the commitments we've made for this major project," said Patrick Blethon, president, Otis Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Beyond provision and installation of machines from Otis' heaviest escalator line (520 NPE), the contract includes many new features, such as the Doctor Step™ solution, a step fitted with sensors and cameras that analyze and record the state of each component to anticipate breakdowns and limit downtimes.

Delivery of the first four machines is set for September 2018 in the Haussmann Saint-Lazare station. By the end of 2019, 24 escalators will be in service. The goal is for 120 machines to be in operation by 2020.

