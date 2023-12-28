OTLK Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLK).

Class Period: August 3, 2021 – August 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Outlook lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Outlook-Therapeutics-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at [email protected] to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a

treatment for wet AMD; (2) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was resubmitted to the FDA; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

