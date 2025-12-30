OTO Fertility Launches World's First AI-Powered Platform & Wearable for Predictive Reproductive Insight

A new frontier in fertility innovation begins as OTO introduces its advanced platform, delivering personalized reproductive insights to users across North America.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - OTO Fertility, a digital health platform developed by OTO Coach, is setting a new standard of care with patented biometric data and AI-powered insight to predict fertility treatment outcomes. Designed to support both patients and fertility clinics, the platform delivers precise data and personalized guidance that provide real-time clarity for every path to parenthood.

OTO's core technology draws on 40+ years of bioscience and space medicine, originally developed by NASA for astronauts and later refined for elite athletes.

OTO's solution includes a clinical-grade wearable biosensor and an FDA-approved app to help people understand their body signals, work with their body systems and actively support their fertility success. By monitoring more than fifty biometric markers such as heart rate variability, nervous system regulation, and stress response, OTO Fertility identifies when the body is in an optimized "Fertility Zone." The OTO Fertility Index™ is a more accurate indicator of pregnancy success than the current standard of care measurements including age, BMI, or AMH.

"Until now, there's been no accurate way to predict fertility outcomes based on what's actually happening in the body in real time," said Caleb Evans, CEO and founder of OTO. "Our solution gives patients a clear understanding of their body's signals, restores agency, and peace of mind, and provides clinicians with a powerful new layer of insights to guide better outcomes. OTO doesn't replace existing fertility protocols; it enhances them. And for the millions who have done everything right and still struggle to get pregnant, it can help unlock a path forward."

Globally, 1 in 6 women experience infertility and despite technological advances, the success rate for IVF has stagnated. In fertility care, time is the one resource that cannot be replaced and missed opportunities come with an emotional, physical, and financial burden that patients may carry for years. OTO Fertility is the first platform to help patients and care providers reduce avoidable loss, poorly-timed interventions, and to mitigate the risk of proceeding without critical physiological context. In a field where every decision matters, having this level of precision is no longer optional.

The OTO Biosensor and OTO Life app are now available across North America at www.otofertility.com, with ongoing clinical programs currently underway.

About OTO Fertility

OTO Fertility is a division of OTO Coach, a biometric health intelligence company rooted in elite human performance science. Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Vancouver and Helsinki, OTO uses AI, clinical-grade biosensing, and decades of physiological research to deliver personalized insights across fertility, recovery, and human performance. Learn more at www.otofertility.com.

SOURCE OTO Fertility