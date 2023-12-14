oToBrite is Honored with the 2024 Taiwan Excellence Awards for its Multiple Products

HSINCHU, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite (2256), a leading vision-AI company, was recognized for three products: the oToParking-automated valet parking system, oToGuard-all-in-one Vision-AI ADAS for heavy commercial vehicles and buses, and the AI healthcare time-of-flight 3D depth sensing camera module.

oToBrite expressed its gratitude for receiving the Taiwan Excellence Awards for these three distinct products, spanning applications in passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and AIOT. These products leverage vision-AI technology to bring innovative value to their respective industries.

With strong deep learning core technology, oToBrite has launched the world's first automatic parking system with only surround-view cameras using vision-AI technology in 2017, and shipped over 200K systems in China. In Japan, oToBrite has licensed vision-AI deep learning model for over 300K ADAS products. Last year, vision-AI based BSIS product developed by oToBrite has successfully helped customers be the first one to get UN R151 certified. For more information, please visit https://www.otobrite.com/en/ 

oToBrite's oToParking automated valet parking system is built-in level 4 autonomous driving technology that combines semantic and non-semantic Visual SLAM to support indoor and outdoor parking scenarios. With 5 high-resolution automotive cameras and 12 ultrasonic radar signals, the system can identify hundreds of parking space types and create a parking route within one kilometer.

The innovative value of oToGuard lies in providing a multi-functional ADAS design and multi-sensor time-synchronized recording capabilities. This system combines the features of accident prevention and event recording while facilitating the management of fleet vehicle conditions for commercial fleet operators. Currently, there are no products on the market that possess multiple ADAS functions simultaneously, including AVM, BSIS, DMS, FCW, LDW, MOIS and further level 2+ ADAS features.

AI HealthCare Time-of-Flight 3D depth camera module can be applied in the field of AIoT (AI + IoT) where detection in depth images is required, such as autonomous forklifts, etc., in the context of specialized autonomous driving. By combining ToF non-RGB depth image with vision-AI technology, it is particularly suitable for applications in healthcare and smart massage robots, and privacy can still be protected.

About oToBrite

oToBrite is a leading vision-AI ADAS/AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has IATF 16949 certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. Through comprehensive research and development capabilities, oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithms, ECU/domain controllers and automotive-grade/special-purpose camera products.

