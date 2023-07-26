oToBrite launches the world's first All-in-one ADAS product to enhance the safety of heavy commercial vehicles

HSINCHU, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy commercial vehicles have more blind areas than any other types of vehicle due to the higher driver seat, so accidents could easily happen while moving off or making turns. Besides, there are many driving scenarios that may lead to fatal crashes, such as distracted driving, improper following, erratic lane changing, etc. According to the IIHS 2023 research report, 4,714 people died in large truck crashes in 2021, a 17 percent increase compared with 2020. Therefore, enhancing the comprehensive safety of heavy commercial vehicles is an urgent task.

oToBrite launches its latest product, oToGuard, the world's first all-in-one ADAS system for heavy commercial vehicles. With only one Texas Instruments TDA4 automotive processor, it can enable over 10 ADAS features such as AVM, MOIS (UN R159), BSIS (UN R151), BSD, FCW/HWM/PCW, LDW (UN R130), DMS, as well as L2+ADAS perception features like ACC, LKA, and more. While enhancing the safety of heavy commercial vehicles, it can also comply with multiple UN regulations in just one system.

With strong deep learning core technology as automotive tier-1, oToBrite launched the world's first automatic parking system with only surround-view cameras using vision-AI technology and a TDA2 processor in 2017 and shipped over 200K systems in China. In Japan, oToBrite has licensed vision-AI deep learning models for over 300K ADAS products. Last year, the vision-AI based BSIS product developed by oToBrite successfully helped customers be the first to get UN R151 certified. The latest all-in-one ADAS product for heavy commercial vehicles, oToGuard, is now available. For more information, please visit http://www.otobrite.com/en/block/index/88.

oToGuard adopts a centralized architecture with one domain controller using TDA4 processor and 8 cameras to achieve multiple ADAS features and also reduce installation space, costs, and the complexity of supply chain management compared to other exiting solutions in the market. Besides, oToGuard also includes built-in multi-sensor time-synchronized event-triggered recording function, which aids fleet operators in achieving more effective vehicle monitoring and management. Therefore, oToGuard is a comprehensive and ideal choice for heavy commercial vehicles.

About oToBrite
Founded in 2013, oToBrite is a leading vision-AI ADAS and AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has an IATF 16949-certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithms, ECU/domain controllers, and automotive-grade and special-purpose camera products.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.

oToBrite iToF camera won the COMPUTEX 2023 Best Choice Award

