oToBrite Showcases Automotive-Grade Vision-AI for North America's Robotics and Unmanned Vehicle Market at XPONENTIAL 2026

HSINCHU, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Autonomous Outdoor Vehicles Market Report 2026, North America led the global market in 2025, driven by the growing adoption of AI-based navigation, outdoor logistics deployment, and the expansion of autonomous applications across industries such as agriculture and mining. Against this backdrop, XPONENTIAL 2026 in Detroit serves as a premier platform for unmanned systems and robotics, where oToBrite is showcasing its automotive-grade Vision-AI solutions as part of its North America market expansion, alongside multiple Taiwanese companies, to accelerate the deployment of robots and unmanned vehicles across indoor and outdoor environments.

oToBrite delivers a complete Vision-AI product portfolio for robotics and unmanned vehicles across multiple industries.

At the center of oToBrite's exhibit is its newly launched long-range 3D stereo vision camera module for robotics. The system features 120 dB high dynamic range (HDR) imaging and global shutter synchronization, enabling stable feature extraction in challenging conditions such as harsh sunlight, deep shadows, and low-texture environments.

Designed with a dual-baseline architecture (60 mm / 120 mm), the module delivers depth perception up to 20 meters, making it well suited for outdoor navigation and obstacle detection. It includes a software development kit (SDK) optimized for NVIDIA Jetson platforms, enabling real-time edge processing. Combined with automated 3D calibration and plug-and-play capability, the solution reduces system integration complexity and development costs.

In addition, oToBrite showcases a Visual-Inertial Odometry (VIO) camera module, designed for harsh environments with high vibration, dust, and prolonged outdoor exposure. By integrating the camera, IMU, and MCU into a single unit, it simplifies deployment and improves system robustness.

When paired with oToSLAM—featuring four automotive-grade GMSL2 camera modules and a single ECU—the system enables high-precision localization and real-time environmental perception in complex outdoor environments, enhancing overall perception accuracy and stability.

The exhibit also features 1–8 MP automotive-grade GMSL2 camera modules, manufactured in compliance with IATF 16949 standards and rated IP67/IP69K for superior dust and water resistance. These modules support long-distance, low-latency image transmission for demanding industrial applications.

oToBrite's portfolio—spanning camera modules, multi-camera integration, 3D sensing, and VIO technologies—forms a complete vision architecture for next-generation robotics, supporting applications in agriculture, mining, logistics, construction, and industrial automation. All solutions will be showcased at Booth 31006 during XPONENTIAL 2026.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.