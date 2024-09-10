oToBrite to Showcase its Latest Vision-AI Technology Realizing Level 2+ ADAS Functions for Large Commercial Vehicles at IAA Transportation 2024

HSINCHU, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite, Vision-AI Expert, following the success of the world-first all-in-one ADAS product for large commercial vehicles, oToGuard, has now enhanced this platform using vision-AI technology to achieve Level 2+ ADAS functionality. This achievement not only marks a significant leap forward in vehicle safety and automation but also aligns with the Vision Zero initiative—a global strategy aimed at eliminating traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries. With oToGuard now entering mass production, oToBrite continues to push the boundaries of safety technology, contributing to a safer road environment. These innovations will be showcased at the IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 exhibition, Booth No. E28 (Hall 13).

IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024

The new oToGuard system has support a wide range of ADAS functions, including the Blind Spot Information System (BSIS, UN R151), Moving Off Information System (MOIS, UN R159), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), and Reversing Information System (REIS, UN R158). With oToBrite's vision-AI technology, it also enables Level 2+ ADAS features like Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Automated Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Change Assist (LCA, UN R79 ACSF-C), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA, UN R79 ACSF-B1). Notably, its high-precision lane detection, accurate to within 20 centimeters, can operate on both straight roads and curves with a radius greater than 250 meters and have already passed UN R79 CSF and ACSF-B1 certifications with several electric bus manufacturers.

One of the key strengths of oToGuard is its flexible system architecture. It can be easily integrated with existing in-vehicle displays, video event data recorders, fleet management platforms, and supports electronic mirrors (E-mirrors) that can cover class II, IV, V and VI fields of view, further enhancing visibility and safety. This integrated design not only streamlines the supply chain but also significantly reduces installation time and wiring costs, making it a cost-effective solution for large commercial vehicle OEMs and fleet management.

oToGuard will be showcased at the IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024, where attendees can experience its full range of features firsthand, including oToBrite 1-8MP automotive camera modules and other commercial vehicle-related products. The exhibition will take place from September 17-22 at the Hannover Exhibition Center, Booth No. E28 (Hall 13). With growing interest from manufacturers in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Taiwan, oToBrite is ready to lead the way in commercial vehicle safety and ADAS innovation, contributing to the global Vision Zero movement.

For more information, visit https://www.otobrite.com/en

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.