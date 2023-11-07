oToBrite Unveils Automotive-Grade 5MP/8MP Camera Modules to Meet Soaring Demand for High-Level ADAS/Autonomous Driving

oToBrite Electronics, Inc.

07 Nov, 2023

HSINCHU, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite, a prominent provider of Vision-AI ADAS/AD solutions, has unveiled its latest offering in response to the surging demand for high-level Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD) applications. With the need for enhanced perception technology, particularly for heavy commercial vehicles, as the heavier the vehicle is, the longer it will take to stop, oToBrite has successfully introduced automotive-grade 5MP/8MP camera modules. These cutting-edge modules can improve the visibility and perception capabilities of ADAS/AD systems, and have been adopted among clients in North America.

5MP/8MP camera modules for ADAS/AD application (PRNewsfoto/oToBrite Electronics, Inc.)
oToBrite has been a leading tier-1 player for vision-AI ADAS/AD solution in the automotive industry, leveraging its full-stack capabilities spanning camera module production technology, edge-computing system design, and vision-AI model development. The company offers flexible business model and comprehensive vision-AI technology stack, enabling it to provide system solutions, camera modules, or AI IP licensing to cater to diverse customer requirements. Its automotive-grade camera modules have already garnered the trust of prominent clients and entered the supply chain of car OEMs such as Luxgen, SONY, Toyota, XPENG, etc. with over 1 million automotive-grade camera modules deployed. To learn more about oToBrite's offerings, please visit https://www.otobrite.com/en.

The newly launched 5MP/8MP camera modules from oToBrite feature high-sensitivity CMOS sensors. oToBrite's 5MP camera module series is equipped with Sony IMX490 Sensor and has multiple viewing angles, including 30°, 60°, 90°, and 120°. The 8MP camera module series employs Sony IMX728 sensors and also offers various viewing angles. Both 5MP and 8MP series are equipped with GMSL2 interfaces and tested with waterproof and dustproof standards of IP67/69K. They can operate within a temperature range of -40°C to +85°C, ensuring the utmost reliability and stability for customers.

oToBrite holds a distinct advantage in camera production technology, with 1K class clean room factory certified with IATF16949 and endorsed by several leading car OEMs. Additionally, the in-house developed 5/6-axis active alignment machine for high-end camera modules exhibits the capability to manufacture over 60 SKU variants of camera modules.

About oToBrite

oToBrite is a leading vison-AI ADAS/AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has IATF 16949 certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. Through comprehensive research and development capabilities, oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithm, ECU/domain controller and automotive-grade/special purpose camera products.

