Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Dunraven Systems' Delta Software Platform

News provided by

Otodata

May 14, 2025, 03:00 ET

MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otodata is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dunraven Systems' Delta software platform. For over 20 years, they have been a leader in the design and development of advanced monitoring solutions through their software platform.

Founded in 2008, Otodata provides industry-leading remote tank monitoring hardware, software and applications for various industries. Its solutions enable fuel and industrial gas marketers to monitor their tanks remotely, delivering real-time, insightful data to optimize asset utilization and workforce efficiency.

Continue Reading
Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Dunraven Systems’ Delta Software Platform
Otodata Announces the Acquisition of Dunraven Systems’ Delta Software Platform
Otodata Registered logo high resolution
Otodata Registered logo high resolution

"We are thrilled to welcome Dunraven Systems into the Otodata family," said Andre Boulay, President of Otodata. "Dunraven's expertise in telemetry and remote monitoring aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver reliable, affordable, and cutting-edge technology to our customers. This acquisition marks an important step in our strategy to meet the growing demand for automated solutions across a variety of industries and geographic markets, including heating oil, diesel, AdBlue, lubricants and water, often requiring the use of ultrasonic and radar technology. Dunraven's existing customers on the Delta platform will continue to receive exceptional customer service and system uptime and performance."

"Dunraven Systems is excited to join the Otodata team. This partnership will enable the combined business to offer our customers a wider range of products, services, and competitive pricing, allowing them to monitor every asset efficiently and achieve an immediate return on investment, both locally and internationally," said Oliver McCarthy, General Manager of Rochester Europe.

About Otodata:

Otodata has been a key global player in the tank monitoring industry for over a decade. The company's mission is to offer the lowest cost of ownership in the industry, making large-scale implementation of remote monitoring solutions affordable for fuel resellers and industrial gas marketers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at www.otodata.com and follow us on our social media channels.

About Dunraven Systems:

Founded in 2003, the Ireland-based Dunraven Systems is a recognized market leader in the design and development of remote monitoring solutions. The company is dedicated to delivering seamless and efficient monitoring services for fuel distribution and multi-tank organizations.

Contact: Gregory Bronner, Senior Marketing Director: [email protected], C: +1 514-463-6303| T: +1 (514) 673-0244

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686486/Otodata_Otodata_Announces_the_Acquisition_of_Dunraven_Systems__D.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686487/Otodata_Otodata_Announces_the_Acquisition_of_Dunraven_Systems__D.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Otodata annonce l'acquisition de la plateforme logicielle Delta de Dunraven Systems

Otodata annonce l'acquisition de la plateforme logicielle Delta de Dunraven Systems

Otodata a le plaisir d'annoncer l'acquisition de la plateforme logicielle Delta de Dunraven Systems. Depuis plus de 20 ans, cette société est leader...
Otodata anuncia la adquisición de la plataforma de software Delta de Dunraven Systems

Otodata anuncia la adquisición de la plataforma de software Delta de Dunraven Systems

Otodata se complace en anunciar la adquisición de la plataforma de software Delta de Dunraven Systems. Durante más de 20 años, ha sido líder en el...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Utilities

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics