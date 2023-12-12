OtoNexus Medical Technologies Accepted into Prestigious Pediatric Medical Device Accelerator, CTIP

OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

12 Dec, 2023, 08:15 ET

Pipeline to Commercialize MedTech for Children

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc., the innovators behind the first ultrasound-based medical device for the instant, accurate assessment of middle ear infections, is proud to announce its recent acceptance into The Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP). As a leader in pediatric medical device advancement, CTIP is based at two of the nation's foremost children's hospitals, Lurie Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies selected for Consortium for Technology and Innovation in Pediatrics.
This prestigious affiliation marks a significant milestone for OtoNexus as it joins a robust network of children's hospitals, academic institutions, and industry partners dedicated to improving pediatric healthcare through technological innovation.

"Joining CTIP's accelerator is a testament to the potential of our groundbreaking technology to change the landscape of pediatric care," said Caitlin Cameron, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of OtoNexus Medical Technologies. "We are honored to be a part of this network, working alongside CTIP to guide and support the development of our device, which promises to empower physicians with the right tools to treat middle ear infections with antibiotics judiciously."

The CTIP accelerator, funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Pediatric Device Consortia (PDC) grant program, is designed to promote the development and commercialization of pediatric medical devices. OtoNexus will benefit from direct engagement and access to experts in clinical, engineering, regulatory, hospital administrators, and commercial domains. CTIP's network of children's hospitals, academic institutions, accelerators, and incubators includes 25 organizations across eight states.

OtoNexus's unique technology enables physicians to diagnose middle ear infections swiftly and accurately, thereby facilitating more precise treatments and mitigating the unnecessary use of antibiotics. This aligns with CTIP's mission to address critical gaps in pediatric device innovation.

The acceptance of OtoNexus into CTIP is a promising development for pediatric healthcare providers and the families they serve. The company looks forward to working closely with the CTP network to make a positive impact on the well-being of children across the nation and around the world.

For more information about OtoNexus Medical Technologies and its innovative approach to pediatric care, please visit www.otonexus.com.

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

OtoNexus Medical Technologies is a medical device company based in Seattle, WA, focused on improving the diagnosis and management of middle ear infections by developing a novel, non-invasive diagnostic platform for this and other medical applications. The OtoNexus technology platform uses novel ultrasound technology to rapidly and accurately diagnose middle ear infections, providing a superior alternative to current diagnostic methods. For more information, visit www.otonexus.com.

Contact Information:

Carol Perron

VP Marketing

OtoNexus Medical Technologies

1100 Bellevue Way, Suite 8A-754

Bellevue, WA 98004

Phone: 206-330-0610

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

