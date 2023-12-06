OtoNexus Medical Technologies Selected for Elite FDA STeP Program

News provided by

OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 08:25 ET

FDA STeP Program awarded to OtoNexus Medical Technologies for ultrasound platform technology that evaluates middle ear infections. 

SEATTLE, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtoNexus Medical Technologies, the developer of the Novoscope ultrasound otoscope for immediate and automatic differentiation of bacterial middle ear infections, is excited to announce its recent selection into U. S. Food and Drug Administration Safter Technologies Program (STeP).

Continue Reading
OtoNexus Medical Technologies has developed a novel ultrasound otoscope for the immediate and automatic differentiation of bacterial middle ear infections.
OtoNexus Medical Technologies has developed a novel ultrasound otoscope for the immediate and automatic differentiation of bacterial middle ear infections.

STeP is a pioneering initiative introduced by the FDA to identify and expedite the development and review of innovative medical devices that offer a significant advantage over all currently available options, in that devices selected for the program provide radical improvements in patient care and patient safety.  STeP aims to provide patients with more timely access to these medical devices by providing STeP awardees expedited development and review, and interactive and timely communications, including sprint discussions, enhanced regulatory support, real-time feedback and direct advice, and other support.  To qualify, the product must offer a significant advantage over currently available options.

The evaluation process for the program requires comprehensive due diligence by the FDA to ensure the technology meets the strict, extensive criteria. "We are truly honored to be chosen for inclusion in the Safer Technologies Program," stated Caitlin Cameron, Chair and CEO of OtoNexus Medical Technologies. "This program provides a unique opportunity to collaborate closely with the FDA, ensuring that our technology attains the highest levels of safety and efficacy for market clearance with a faster development and review timeline, with a joint goal with the FDA of significantly improving patient safety and patient care."

In 2022, just 14 devices were selected for the elite Safer Technologies Program, an innovative initiative of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) division of the FDA designed to identify and expedite the development of devices expected to significantly improve safety, treatment, and diagnostics.  CDRH oversees 238,000 regulated medical devices and 27,000 device manufacturing firms and received 18,000 total submissions. 

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies, Inc:
OtoNexus is at the forefront of medical innovation, having developed the world's first hand-held medical device with miniaturized ultrasound technology for the instant and accurate assessment of middle ear infections. This device enables physicians to determine the necessity of antibiotics within seconds, thereby improving patient outcomes, minimizing antibiotic use, and reducing healthcare costs. This is the first in a platform of medical and non-medical devices and applications utilizing its patented technology. For more information, please visit www.otonexus.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Carol Perron at  [email protected] 206-330-0610

Carol Perron
VP of Marketing
OtoNexus Medical Technologies, Inc
1100 Bellevue Way, Suite 8A 754
Phone: 206-330-0610
Email:  [email protected]

SOURCE OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

Also from this source

OtoNexus Medical Technologies Honored as a Top 100 Best Place to Work in Washington State

OtoNexus Medical Technologies Honored as a Top 100 Best Place to Work in Washington State

OtoNexus Medical Technologies, a medical device innovator, is celebrating its recognition as one of Washington's 100 Best Workplaces. This award...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.