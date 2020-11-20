OtoNexus Medical Technologies Wins 2020 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Herring announced the winners of its Top 100 North America 2020 event, recognizing the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. Industry experts, insiders, and journalists on a wide variety of criteria, including financial performance, innovation, business strategy, and market penetration, judged the companies. Brands such as Alibaba, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter, and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

The winners were chosen from thousands of entrants, whittled down to hundreds presenting their companies at the virtual conference on November 17th and 18th. 2020's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Vieux. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

"What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models showcased at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe OtoNexus Medical Technologies embodies the drive, skill, and passion on which tech thrives. OtoNexus Medical Technologies should be proud of its achievement - the competition was incredibly strong."

"I have long admired the Red Herring organization and its ability to identify leading innovative companies," said Caitlin Cameron, CEO OtoNexus Medical Technologies. "It is such an honor for OtoNexus to join this prestigious list. We are delighted that Red Herring recognizes OtoNexus's unique ability to dramatically improve the care of children who suffer from middle ear infections, and at the same time, provide a tremendous investment opportunity," added Cameron.

About OtoNexus Medical Technologies Inc.

OtoNexus has developed the world's first ultrasound hand-held device to evaluate middle ear infections. With the tools available today, detection accuracy is approximately 50% in the critical differentiation of viral versus bacterial infections. As a result, middle ear infections are the #1 reason for antibiotic prescriptions and #1 reason for surgery in children. With the OtoNexus device, physicians can evaluate a middle ear infection and know whether antibiotic therapy is appropriate in less than 2 seconds. This definitive test will provide physicians the information they need to minimize the use of antibiotics, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the cost of care.

