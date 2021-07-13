Otonomo Partners with Leading Automotive OEM to Accelerate Fleet Migration to OEM Data

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Otonomo Technologies, Ltd, the leading vehicle data platform provider, today announced the signature of an agreement with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG. Otonomo will make available fleet data across 25 countries throughout Europe to fleet management companies and operators, such as delivery companies, service providers, car rental companies and others, so that they can gain instant access to connected vehicle data and improve their productivity and reduce expenses.

Powering Fleet Optimization with High Quality, Rich Data Marked by its High Frequency, and Low Latency

Otonomo Vehicle Data Platform cleanses, harmonizes, and secures vehicle data and makes it readily accessible through Otonomo's straightforward API and user-friendly platform.

Mercedes-Benz passenger cars and light commercial vehicles employ multiple vehicular sensors, processors, and high-speed data communication frameworks to deliver comprehensive vehicle data. The dozens of vehicle attributes provided include, but are not limited to position data, maintenance data, vehicle status, warnings, ignition state, fuel level, tires, door and window status, and electric and hybrid parameters. Thereby, data protection is always given the highest priority between Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH and Otonomo by the implementation of certain mechanisms and processes to protect the customer's privacy.

"We are proud to be collaborating with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services.", said Ben Volkow, CEO and Founder, Otonomo, "We look forward to fleets across Europe utilizing vehicle data from Otonomo to drive in reduced IT complexity, safer driving, smarter routing and fuel savings for fleets across Europe."

Taking fleet performance to the next level

Fleets can utilize the Otonomo vehicle data to perform the following:

Track the location of fleet vehicles in real time to optimize routes and save fuel expenses

the location of fleet vehicles in real time to optimize routes and save fuel expenses Maintain automated logbooks to provide effortless reporting and ensure compliance

Monitor vehicle health in real time to prevent vehicle breakdown

Keep track of vehicle health to increase safety

Trace excessive vehicle idling to cut fuel and maintenance costs

Optimize service times and enabling predictive maintenance

Calculate optimal defleeting

Fuelling and charging management to reduce costs and fight fraud and theft

and charging management to reduce costs and fight fraud and theft EV route planning to reduce range anxiety

Monitor vehicle usage to detect theft or unauthorized vehicle use

And much more

Resources

Website - Otonomo: www.otonomo.io

Datasheet - Mercedes-Benz fleet data: Download

eBook - 5 Reasons to Future-Proof Your Fleet Data: Download

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets and more than 100 service providers. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day from over 40 million global connected vehicles, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the in-and-around the car experience. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions. Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel, and a presence in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Contact us today, to learn more about our fleet solutions

About Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services

As a multi-brand connectivity and data service provider, Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH drives digitalisation in the automotive industry while providing innovative data-based product solutions. Commercial customers can purchase vehicle-specific and vehicle-related services and data to optimise their fleets or to design new products and business models. Car and Van fleet operators are just as much a part of the customers as their service providers, car rental companies, leasing companies and insurance companies, as well as neutral servers, app and software developers. Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH is part of Mercedes-Benz AG group.

Media Contacts:

Otonomo

Jodi Joseph Asiag

Head of Content and Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Otonomo Technologies, Ltd,