OTORIO Achieves ISO 27001 and IEC 62443-4-1 Certifications for Critical Infrastructure

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, announced today its ISO 27001 certification for information security management systems (ISMS) and IEC 62443-4-1, a global benchmark for cybersecurity in industrial automation and control systems (IACS). These certifications further establish OTORIO's position in the industry as a leader in operational technology (OT) and its unwavering dedication to fostering a secure, reliable, and cyber-resilient future.

"OTORIO is an OT security company with a strong customer-centric culture," stated Daniel Bren, Co-Founder and CEO of OTORIO. "We take great pride in delivering high-quality OT security products and services to meet the needs of our customers and partners. These certifications are the result of an intensive collaboration across OTORIO's management, CISO, R&D, security architects, customer success, product, and other teams. We are thrilled that our CPS systems have undergone rigorous independent testing to meet the highest cybersecurity standards."

During the rigorous audit process, OTORIO demonstrated compliance with the ISO 27001 framework for managing information security risks, resulting in bolstered stakeholder trust and enhanced security. The attainment of ISO 27001 certification signifies the company's commitment to continuously maintaining these standards to improve products and services.

For the IEC 62443-4-1 certification, OTORIO was evaluated on seven process requirement categories, including Security Management, Security Requirements, Secure by Design, Secure Implementation, Security Verification and Validation Testing, Management of Security-Related Issues, Security Update Qualification, and Security Guidelines. The company passed each external audit.

Beyond its own compliance, OTORIO extends its commitment by ensuring third-party vendors align with ISO and IEC standards, providing an added layer of confidence that no new risks are introduced into the environment. This approach helps build trust with customers and partners, reaffirming its commitment to becoming the essential OT security risk management platform for Industrial organizations seeking to assess, monitor, and mitigate OT cyber risk pre-exposure.

About OTORIO

OTORIO delivers proactive, orchestrated, and industrial-native OT cyber solutions. Effectively protecting industrial digitalization, OTORIO combines innovative technology, deep research, and proven real-world OT cybersecurity expertise. To learn more, visit www.otorio.com.

