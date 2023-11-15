OTORIO Authorized as CVE Numbering Authority by Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures Program

News provided by

OTORIO

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

OT Cybersecurity Provider Certified to Identify and Catalog Publicly Disclosed Vulnerabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, today announced that it has been authorized as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) by the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program. This prestigious designation allows OTORIO to identify, define, and catalog publicly-disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities, contributing to the global effort to enhance cybersecurity awareness and strengthen digital defenses.

The CVE Program is an international, community-driven initiative that relies on partnerships with organizations worldwide, including industry, academic, and government representatives, to discover, define and catalog cybersecurity vulnerabilities. CVE numbers, assigned and published by CNAs like OTORIO, are unique identifiers for specific cybersecurity issues, enabling consistent communication and collaboration among information technology and security professionals. CVE Records published in the catalog empower stakeholders to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, ensuring timely and effective responses to potential security threats.

"Our authorization as a CVE Numbering Authority is a testament to our ongoing commitment to cybersecurity excellence," said Eran Jacob, Head of Research at OTORIO. "We are honored to join the CVE community and play a vital role in identifying and addressing cybersecurity vulnerabilities. This partnership aligns with our mission to create a safe, autonomous world by providing accurate and consistent information about cybersecurity issues."

OTORIO can now provide customers and partners with more comprehensive and up-to-date information about cybersecurity vulnerabilities, enabling them to respond effectively to potential threats and contributing to their overall cybersecurity posture. This designation underscores OTORIO's commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its dedication to enhancing digital defenses.

OTORIO has established a dedicated advisory page, where the company will regularly update information about reported vulnerabilities. For more information about OTORIO's CVE Numbering Authority status and to access the latest advisories, please visit OTORIO's vulnerability disclosure webpage.

About OTORIO

OTORIO has pioneered an industrial-native OT security platform that enables its customers to achieve an integrated, holistic security strategy for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Together with its partners, OTORIO empowers operational security practitioners to proactively manage cyber risks and ensure resilient operations.

The company's platform provides automated and consolidated visibility of the entire operational network, enabling companies to take control of their security posture, eliminate critical risks, and deliver immediate business value across the  organization. OTORIO's global team combines the extensive mission-critical experience of top nation-state cyber security experts with deep operational and industrial domain expertise. To learn more, visit OTORIO.com.

About CVE

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. There is one CVE Record for each vulnerability in the catalog. The vulnerabilities are discovered then assigned and published by organizations from around the world that have partnered with the CVE Program. Partners publish CVE Records to communicate consistent descriptions of vulnerabilities. Information technology and cybersecurity professionals use CVE Records to ensure they are discussing the same issue, and to coordinate their efforts to prioritize and address the vulnerabilities.

Contact:  Jay smith, [email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004395/4272499/Otorio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OTORIO

Also from this source

OTORIO Named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

OTORIO Named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

OTORIO, the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, today announced it has been named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in Cyber ...
OTORIO to Share OT Risk Management Insights at ICS Cyber Security Conference

OTORIO to Share OT Risk Management Insights at ICS Cyber Security Conference

OTORIO, the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, are proud Platinum sponsors of the ICS Cyber ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.