OTORIO Expands Presence in the North American Market

TEL AVIV, Israel and INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of next-generation OT security and digital risk management solutions, today announced that Jason Morris is joining the company as its first Regional Sales Director in the U.S.A. The move is part of OTORIO's expansion into North America and its plans to rapidly grow this market in 2021.

Jason Morris brings over 20 years of experience as an account manager professional and a proven track record in sales leadership and market penetration initiatives. He joins OTORIO from Honeywell, where he led Industrial Cyber Security sales on the East Coast. Prior to that, he managed OT Cybersecurity sales for Wurldtech Security Technologies (a GE Company). Jason also filled a number of sales leadership positions with SMC, Dell, Toshiba, and others.

Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO, said: "Jason is an accomplished sales leader with a deep understanding of the industrial and OT security market. We are confident that with Jason's background and outstanding network, we will be able to expand our footprint in the US market as we did in other regions of the world."

Jason Morris, OTORIO Regional Sales Director, comments. "I am excited to join OTORIO and honored to be its first sales representative in the United States. U.S. manufacturers are rapidly digitizing their networks, while their cybersecurity systems lag behind. As we expand our business across the country, we bring the next generation of OT security to the market, helping organizations to protect their revenue-generating operations."

OTORIO designs and markets the next generation of OT security and digital risk management solutions. The company combines the experience of top nation-state cybersecurity experts with cutting-edge digital risk management technologies to provide the highest level of protection for the manufacturing industry. Visit our website: www.otorio.com.

