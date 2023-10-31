OTORIO Named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

News provided by

OTORIO

31 Oct, 2023, 12:54 ET

Esteemed Global Awards Initiative Acknowledges Exceptional Information Security Products and Businesses

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO, the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, today announced it has been named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) 11th Annual InfoSec Innovator Awards. CDM is the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

OTORIO's RAM² solution serves as a comprehensive and proactive OT cyber risk management solution, setting a new standard in safeguarding operational networks. This helps industrial manufacturers and critical infrastructure organizations like oil and gas, electricity, and manufacturing companies stay ahead of cyber threats and reduce OT and IIoT security risks and vulnerabilities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an OT security innovation leader," said Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. "By leveraging RAM²'s OT cyber risk management capabilities and our proactive risk-based approach to ensure operational resilience, organizations can optimize efficiency and reduce stress by mitigating the risk of downtime and financial losses before an attack occurs."

"OTORIO embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

OTORIO's proprietary algorithm quantifies OT cyber risks based on threat likelihood, vulnerability, and impact, leading to prioritized risk mitigation actions according to actual exposure and potential business impact on operations. This proactive approach enables organizations to safeguard critical assets and processes effectively.

OTORIO's solution also includes innovative Attack Graph Analysis patented technology, seamlessly integrated into its powerful Cyber Digital Twin model. This technology enables organizations to visualize inter-process communication, identify potential attack path vectors, and conduct advanced risk assessments, providing a prioritized recommendations report for immediate risk reduction.

About OTORIO

OTORIO is an innovative OT security risk management platform for advanced operational resilience. The platform provides organizations with a centralized and comprehensive view of cyber risk in alignment with business priorities and industry regulations to ensure safe, productive, and reliable operations. OTORIO discovers and protects multi-generational industrial and security systems, and multi-vendor OT environments, so organizations can confidently take the next step in digital transformation and OT security governance. OTORIO's unified risk management framework and actionable mitigation guidance enable security practitioners to proactively and efficiently reduce cyber risks, improve security posture and ensure business continuity. To learn more, visit www.otorio.com.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/.

Contact: Kierra Webster, [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004395/4371644/Otorio_Logo.jpg

SOURCE OTORIO

Also from this source

OTORIO to Share OT Risk Management Insights at ICS Cyber Security Conference

OTORIO to Share OT Risk Management Insights at ICS Cyber Security Conference

OTORIO, the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, are proud Platinum sponsors of the ICS Cyber ...
OTORIO Named "Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

OTORIO Named "Policy Management Solution Provider of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

OTORIO, the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, today announced that it has been named "Policy Management Solution Provider of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.