OTORIO Named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in 11th Annual Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO , the leading provider of OT cyber risk management solutions, today announced it has been named "Cutting Edge in OT Security Solution" in Cyber Defense Magazine's (CDM) 11th Annual InfoSec Innovator Awards. CDM is the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

OTORIO's RAM² solution serves as a comprehensive and proactive OT cyber risk management solution, setting a new standard in safeguarding operational networks. This helps industrial manufacturers and critical infrastructure organizations like oil and gas, electricity, and manufacturing companies stay ahead of cyber threats and reduce OT and IIoT security risks and vulnerabilities.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as an OT security innovation leader," said Daniel Bren, CEO and Co-Founder of OTORIO. "By leveraging RAM²'s OT cyber risk management capabilities and our proactive risk-based approach to ensure operational resilience, organizations can optimize efficiency and reduce stress by mitigating the risk of downtime and financial losses before an attack occurs."

"OTORIO embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

OTORIO's proprietary algorithm quantifies OT cyber risks based on threat likelihood, vulnerability, and impact, leading to prioritized risk mitigation actions according to actual exposure and potential business impact on operations. This proactive approach enables organizations to safeguard critical assets and processes effectively.

OTORIO's solution also includes innovative Attack Graph Analysis patented technology, seamlessly integrated into its powerful Cyber Digital Twin model. This technology enables organizations to visualize inter-process communication, identify potential attack path vectors, and conduct advanced risk assessments, providing a prioritized recommendations report for immediate risk reduction.

About OTORIO

OTORIO is an innovative OT security risk management platform for advanced operational resilience. The platform provides organizations with a centralized and comprehensive view of cyber risk in alignment with business priorities and industry regulations to ensure safe, productive, and reliable operations. OTORIO discovers and protects multi-generational industrial and security systems, and multi-vendor OT environments, so organizations can confidently take the next step in digital transformation and OT security governance. OTORIO's unified risk management framework and actionable mitigation guidance enable security practitioners to proactively and efficiently reduce cyber risks, improve security posture and ensure business continuity. To learn more, visit www.otorio.com .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

