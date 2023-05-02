OTORIO Secures U.S. Patent for Innovative Operational Network Risk Mitigation System and Method

Proprietary Algorithm Sets New Standard in OT Cybersecurity Risk Management

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO , the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, today announced that it has secured a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the company's risk management model and attack graph analysis algorithm. This marks a significant milestone for OTORIO's proprietary technology and further validates the company as a pioneer in the OT security market.

The USPTO issued U.S. Patent No. 11637853 , "Operational Network Risk Mitigation System and Method," for OTORIO's algorithm simulation model, which underpins its end-to-end OT cybersecurity platform. The company's unique technology calculates OT cybersecurity threats by analyzing and visualizing four key components -- threat, likelihood, vulnerability, and impact -- and provides risk mitigation actions prioritized according to actual exposure and potential impact on operations. This enables organizations to take proactive measures to safeguard their critical assets and processes.

OTORIO's attack vector graphs offer a dynamic visual representation of network topology for easy navigation between assets, vulnerabilities, their connections, and the security controls' influence. This provides crucial context to OT cybersecurity posture, along with concise calls to action, enabling organizations to prioritize and address risk effectively.

"This patent recognizes our innovative approach to quantifying OT cyber risk and positions us as market leaders," said Yair Attar, co-founder & CTO, OTORIO. "We are pleased to share this milestone with our valued customers and partners as we continue to address the most pressing regulatory and cybersecurity challenges of today."

OTORIO's monitoring capabilities empower organizations to proactively manage vulnerabilities and harden security by evaluating the likelihood of incidents across all assets, threats, and potential scenarios. Any variations in the security posture serve as a clear signal for proactive measures, enabling organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard their operational technology.

The company's proprietary algorithm incorporates industry-standard metrics and adheres to the NIST CVSS system for vulnerability scoring, ensuring compliance with industry standards and avoiding the need for re-scoring of common risks.

OTORIO has pioneered an industrial-native OT security platform that enables its customers to achieve an integrated, holistic security strategy for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Together with its partners, OTORIO empowers operational security practitioners to proactively manage cyber risks and ensure resilient operations.

The company's platform provides automated and consolidated visibility of the entire operational network, enabling companies to take control of their security posture, eliminate critical risks, and deliver immediate business value across the organization. OTORIO's global team combines the extensive mission-critical experience of top nation-state cyber security experts with deep operational and industrial domain expertise.

