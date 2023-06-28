OTORIO Transforms OT Security with Advanced Attack Graph Analysis

Innovative Risk-Based Model Enables Best-in-Class Security Measures

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTORIO , the leading provider of operational technology (OT) cyber and digital risk management solutions, today announced a significant advancement in OT security with the availability of its Attack Graph Analysis technology, integrated into the company's powerful Cyber Digital Twin (CDT) model. By leveraging the capabilities of the CDT, organizations can now gain dynamic visual network topology and advanced risk assessment, enabling the proactive management of vulnerabilities in their OT infrastructure. This announcement follows the company's recent securing of a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its risk management model and attack graph analysis algorithm.

Even organizations with skilled OT security personnel face challenges when protecting operational environments due to their complexities and the shortcomings of existing OT security solutions. Limited visibility and partial data can result in an unclear asset inventory, and businesses often don't understand their actual exposure to attacks by only focusing on endpoint vulnerabilities. These factors make it difficult to accurately assess OT security posture.

OTORIO's Cyber Digital Twin and Attack Graph Analysis overcome these challenges. The CDT consists of an automated, secure, and logical representation of the operational network, its entities, and their interrelationships. It acts as a sandboxed model of the operational environment, enabling safe breach and attack simulations (BAS) as well as data-driven impact analysis.

Once the relationships between the entities have been established, the CDT algorithm generates an Attack Graph: a visualization of all network assets, vulnerabilities, and connections that show segmentation gaps and potential attack vectors targeting critical assets and processes. By calculating risk across all assets, threats, and scenarios, it enables businesses to continuously assess, monitor, and proactively protect their critical OT systems. Attack Graph Analysis empowers organizations to prioritize their security efforts by providing actionable insights into the most critical vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors. By identifying and visualizing the high-risk areas within their OT infrastructure, businesses can allocate resources more efficiently and stay ahead of emerging threats.

The CDT and Attack Graph Analysis technology are built on three key pillars:

Automation -- OTORIO streamlines security processes, reducing human error and enabling rapid response. It provides an automated, user-friendly report with action items and priorities, eliminating the need for manual analysis.

Explainability - The Attack Graph Analysis ensures transparency and enables users to better understand their security posture from a risk and business impact standpoint.

Actionability - The visually intuitive Cyber Digital Twin and Attack Graph Analysis reports provide recommendations tailored to network needs. This comprehensive approach equips organizations with effective security strategies, enabling proactive vulnerability management.

"Our Cyber Digital Twin and patent-protected Attack Graph Analysis are game-changing solutions for OT security, and we're thrilled to provide them to our customers," said Ben Reich, Chief Platform Architect at OTORIO. "We are bringing a new level of precision and effectiveness to OT security by empowering organizations to proactively manage risk, ensure operational resilience, and protect their critical assets from evolving cyber threats."

About OTORIO

OTORIO has pioneered an industrial-native OT security platform that enables its customers to achieve an integrated, holistic security strategy for industrial control systems (ICS) and cyber-physical systems (CPS). Together with its partners, OTORIO empowers operational security practitioners to proactively manage cyber risks and ensure resilient operations.

The company's platform provides automated and consolidated visibility of the entire operational network, enabling companies to take control of their security posture, eliminate critical risks, and deliver immediate business value across the organization. OTORIO's global team combines the extensive mission-critical experience of top nation-state cyber security experts with deep operational and industrial domain expertise. To learn more, visit OTORIO.com .

