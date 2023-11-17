Otoscopes market to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

17 Nov, 2023, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The otoscopes market size is expected to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (pocket otoscope, full-sized otoscope, and video otoscope), type (portable and wall-mounted), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).
North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the most important countries to have had a significant impact on market growth in North America. In addition, there is an increase in the number of people diagnosed with different types of ear problems and treated through appropriate treatments based on some initiatives undertaken by certain organizations.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report
Company Profile:
AdamRouilly, American Diagnostic Corp., AUG MEDICAL LLC, Baxter International Inc., CellScope Inc., Fazzini Srl, Firefly Global, GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Halma Plc, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Inventis s.r.l., KIRCHNER and WILHELM plus GmbH Co. KG, LUXAMED GmbH and Co. KG, Midmark Corp., Olympus Corp., orlvision GmbH, SyncVision Technology Corp., Tiger Medical Inc., and Tuttnauer Israel Ltd.
- AdamRouilly: The company offers otoscopes products such as ARR00001 otoscopes, AR405 B digital eye and ear examination trainer set black.
To access more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Otoscopes Market: Segmentation Analysis
The pocket otoscope segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pocket otoscope segment includes a small-sized otoscope, which makes it easier to handle. The main advantage of this segment when corresponding to typical otoscopes, they are less bulky and lighter in weight.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio
Otoscopes Market: Driver & Trend:
Key drivers
- Rising prevalence of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders
- Increasing number of otolaryngologists worldwide
- Availability of rechargeable and easy-to-use pocket otoscopes
The early detection of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is the key factor driving market growth. Infections during childhood and respiratory infections lead to hearing loss. Thus, early detection of ENT disorders is done through an otoscope.
Trend
A key factor shaping the otoscope market growth is the growing geriatric population. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.
Related Reports:
The Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market is estimated to grow by USD 2.65 billion at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2023 and 2028.
The ear infection treatment market is expected to increase to USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.
What are the key data covered in this otoscopes market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the otoscopes market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the otoscopes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of otoscopes market companies.
ToC:
Excustive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article