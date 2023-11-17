Otoscopes market to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

17 Nov, 2023, 03:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The otoscopes market size is expected to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (pocket otoscope, full-sized otoscope, and video otoscope), type (portable and wall-mounted), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Otoscopes Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Otoscopes Market 2024-2028

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the most important countries to have had a significant impact on market growth in North America. In addition, there is an increase in the number of people diagnosed with different types of ear problems and treated through appropriate treatments based on some initiatives undertaken by certain organizations.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AdamRouilly, American Diagnostic Corp., AUG MEDICAL LLC, Baxter International Inc., CellScope Inc., Fazzini Srl, Firefly Global, GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Halma Plc, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Inventis s.r.l., KIRCHNER and WILHELM plus GmbH Co. KG, LUXAMED GmbH and Co. KG, Midmark Corp., Olympus Corp., orlvision GmbH, SyncVision Technology Corp., Tiger Medical Inc., and Tuttnauer Israel Ltd.

  • AdamRouilly: The company offers otoscopes products such as ARR00001 otoscopes, AR405 B digital eye and ear examination trainer set black.

 To access more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Otoscopes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pocket otoscope segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pocket otoscope segment includes a small-sized otoscope, which makes it easier to handle. The main advantage of this segment when corresponding to typical otoscopes, they are less bulky and lighter in weight. 

 Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Otoscopes Market: Driver & Trend:

Key drivers

  • Rising prevalence of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders
  • Increasing number of otolaryngologists worldwide
  • Availability of rechargeable and easy-to-use pocket otoscopes

The early detection of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is the key factor driving market growth.  Infections during childhood and respiratory infections lead to hearing loss. Thus, early detection of ENT disorders is done through an otoscope 

Trend 

A key factor shaping the otoscope market growth is the growing geriatric population. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market is estimated to grow by USD 2.65 billion at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2023 and 2028. 

The ear infection treatment market is expected to increase to USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.
What are the key data covered in this otoscopes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the otoscopes market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the otoscopes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of otoscopes market companies.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product 

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Vegetable capsules market to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

Vegetable capsules market to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 39% of market growth- Technavio

The vegetable capsules market size is expected to grow by USD 274.25 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition momentum of the market will be...
Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market to grow by USD 11.21 billion from 2023 to 2028; Companies partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to drive the market growth- Technavio

Small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market to grow by USD 11.21 billion from 2023 to 2028; Companies partnerships, collaborations, and agreements to drive the market growth- Technavio

The small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market size is expected to grow by USD 11.21 billion between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.