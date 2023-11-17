Otoscopes market to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 37% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The otoscopes market size is expected to grow by USD 72.05 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by product (pocket otoscope, full-sized otoscope, and video otoscope), type (portable and wall-mounted), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Otoscopes Market 2024-2028

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the most important countries to have had a significant impact on market growth in North America. In addition, there is an increase in the number of people diagnosed with different types of ear problems and treated through appropriate treatments based on some initiatives undertaken by certain organizations.

This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

AdamRouilly, American Diagnostic Corp., AUG MEDICAL LLC, Baxter International Inc., CellScope Inc., Fazzini Srl, Firefly Global, GF Health Products Inc., GPC Medical Ltd., Halma Plc, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Inventis s.r.l., KIRCHNER and WILHELM plus GmbH Co. KG, LUXAMED GmbH and Co. KG, Midmark Corp., Olympus Corp., orlvision GmbH, SyncVision Technology Corp., Tiger Medical Inc., and Tuttnauer Israel Ltd.

AdamRouilly: The company offers otoscopes products such as ARR00001 otoscopes, AR405 B digital eye and ear examination trainer set black.

To access more company profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Otoscopes Market: Segmentation Analysis

The pocket otoscope segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The pocket otoscope segment includes a small-sized otoscope, which makes it easier to handle. The main advantage of this segment when corresponding to typical otoscopes, they are less bulky and lighter in weight.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Otoscopes Market: Driver & Trend:

Key drivers

Rising prevalence of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders

Increasing number of otolaryngologists worldwide

Availability of rechargeable and easy-to-use pocket otoscopes

The early detection of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is the key factor driving market growth. Infections during childhood and respiratory infections lead to hearing loss. Thus, early detection of ENT disorders is done through an otoscope.

Trend

A key factor shaping the otoscope market growth is the growing geriatric population. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample to gain access to this information.

Related Reports:

The Lyophilization Equipment And Services Market is estimated to grow by USD 2.65 billion at a CAGR of 7.92% between 2023 and 2028.

The ear infection treatment market is expected to increase to USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.

What are the key data covered in this otoscopes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the otoscopes market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the otoscopes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of otoscopes market companies.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio