OTOTO Announces Nationwide Launch in Target Stores

Innovative Home and Kitchenware Brand Expands U.S. Presence In Over 1600 Stores

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OTOTO , the design-forward brand that adds a playful twist to your daily routine with whimsical home and kitchenware products, today announces its nationwide expansion into Target . Just in time for the holiday season, the well-known retailer will sell a curated selection of OTOTO's fun-loving products at over 1,600 Target stores nationwide and on target.com beginning on Sunday, December 1st. Perfect for gifting, OTOTO products make for delightful stocking stuffers for consumers of all ages.

This exciting expansion marks a significant step toward OTOTO's mission of bringing joy to every home. With a commitment to playful, imaginative design, OTOTO aims to transform everyday tasks into joyful experiences, proving that even the smallest moments can spark delight. Sixteen of OTOTO's fan-favorite products will be available on Target shelves, with prices ranging between $10 and $15, including:

Buddy – This charming, furry-friend-inspired utensil rest and steam releaser keeps your counters drip-free while securely gripping pot rims to effectively release steam.

Fun Guy – A fridge odor absorber that banishes unpleasant smells with a fungi-fied flair.

Splatypus – A platypus-shaped jar scraper designed to help extend the life of your condiments so you can squeeze out every last drop of flavor from your favorite spread.

Tulip – The ultimate tulip-shaped tea infuser, transforming tea time into a soothing journey of rich aromas and flavors.

"We are so excited to partner with Target and make our playful designs more accessible than ever," said Daniel Gassner, Co-founder of OTOTO. "Target is one of consumers' most beloved names in retail, and this milestone expansion allows us to connect with even more customers across the country looking to add a little more fun to their home. We hope that Target shoppers love using our (fun)ctional kitchen products as much as we loved designing them."

OTOTO offers products in a wide variety of categories, from cookware to partyware, household items, holiday gadgets, and more. The brand's products are crafted from BPA-free, food-grade materials. The use of high-quality, non-toxic materials reflects OTOTO's commitment to both safety and fun in kitchenware design, ensuring that customers can enjoy quirky products without compromising on quality or safety.

To learn more about OTOTO and its offerings, please visit www.ototodesign.com and follow along on social media @ototodesign .

About OTOTO:

OTOTO is a global design studio known for turning ordinary household items into playful and functional pieces that spark joy in everyday life. Founded in 2004 by Ori Saidi and Daniel Gassner, the brand combines creativity with practicality, crafting whimsical kitchenware and home products that inspire delightful moments. Available in over 30 countries, OTOTO's imaginative designs simplify routines while adding fun and charm to kitchens worldwide. With a commitment to innovative thinking and witty craftsmanship, OTOTO has become a top-selling brand on Amazon, recognized for blending humor, functionality, and ergonomic design. For more information, please visit www.ototodesign.com .

About Essor:

Essor , where brands take flight. We find digital challenger brands and supercharge them into iconic global legends that consumers love. As a next-generation consumer products platform, we leverage technology, industry expertise, and strategic collaborations to ignite growth and launch brands beyond expectations. Essor's brand portfolio today includes a broad range of rapidly growing health & wellness and lifestyle brands like Boka, ZitSticka, Puracy, OTOTO Design, FreshCap, Iron Flask, Fullstar, numnum, Key Nutrients, and Viking Revolution that are sold on Amazon, Direct to Consumer channels, and through national retailers like Target, CVS, and Walmart. Essor and its predecessors have raised over $400 million from visionary investors such as The Raine Group, Premji Invest, Target Global, Declaration Partners, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Victory Park Capital, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures. Essor was established in August 2024 after BRANDED's acquisition of Heyday. BRANDED was originally founded in September 2020 by Pierre Poignant, Ben Kaminski, and Alexis Lanternier. Heyday was originally founded in August 2020 by Sebastian Rymarz and Adam Gerchen.

