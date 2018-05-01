OTOY Introduces RNDR, Blockchain-Based Rendering Platform Built on the Ethereum Blockchain

Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY said, "The concept for RNDR has been in the works for some time and the reaction we've seen so far is highly encouraging. We're now in an excellent position to deliver on our mission of democratizing the process of complex rendering."

Today, RNDR also is announcing partnerships with blockchain innovators ZeppelinOS and Decentraland. Zeppelin will be working with RNDR to provide an on-chain smart contract library that developers can call to provide standard and common functions in their applications. In addition to this, the Zeppelin OS SDK will assist in the development, testing, and deployment of RNDR's decentralized apps. This partnership is a crucial element in the scaling of the RNDR network and its potential to perform an ever-growing number of transactions.

Demian Brener, Zeppelin CEO, said, "We are proud to partner with RNDR to achieve our mission of creating the next generation of smart contract infrastructure. We look forward to collaborating with them to usher in a new era for smart contract security with ZeppelinOS."

Through RNDR's partnership with VR blockchain, Decentraland, RNDR will make the process of rendering and streaming intricate virtual works easier for all users by allowing complex GPU-based render jobs to be distributed and processed on a peer-to-peer network. RNDR's partnership with Decentraland will see RNDR working directly with the public VR blockchain's user base to provide them with access to RNDR's network of GPUs that can power the creation of assets on the Decentraland platform. Decentraland co-founder Ari Meilich also serves on RNDR's advisory board.

Urbach added "Working with these two renowned blockchain companies is valuable in our move towards creating an extensive, distributed network of idle GPU computing power. Both Zeppelin and Decentraland are experienced players in the blockchain space and we are confident that these partnerships will provide us with access to even more users as our network scales."

Decentraland co-founder Ari Meilich said, "I chose to join RNDR's advisory board because they share my mission of creating an open, decentralized Metaverse. We hope that, with the launch of their platform, Decentraland content creators will be able to rent GPU power in a P2P network. RNDR has the potential to increase the pool of GPUs available by 3 to 4 orders of magnitude, compared to the public cloud."

The RNDR platform is currently in alpha testing with a full release slated to go live later this year. For more information, visit www.rendertoken.com, read the whitepaper here, and join RNDR's Telegram channel here.

About RNDR:

From the creators of leading cloud graphics company, OTOY, RNDR transforms the power of GPU compute into a decentralized economy of connected 3D assets. Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, RNDR provides content creators, scientists, and anyone else requiring complex rendering activity with a secure and affordable solution.

About Zeppelin OS:

Zeppelin_os is an open-source, distributed platform of tools and services on top of the EVM to develop and manage smart contract applications securely. The platform is maintained and governed by a community where everything will be on chain including upgradeable contracts, a governance platform, scaling solutions and more.

About Decentraland:

NFTs and Crypto Collectibles are more than just a trend - unique digital assets with established ownership have revolutionized the way people view digital content. The team at Decentraland is committed to building a platform optimized for the creation, hosting, and sharing of new and unique digital content. Experienced VR developers, Ethereum developers, content creators, digital artists, gamers, and enthusiasts are all welcome in Decentraland. Find your place in the metaverse and learn more at decentraland.org.

