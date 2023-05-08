OTR Performance Launches Bundling Sale Benefit for Fleet Owners and Managers in the Trucking Industry

MACOMB, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR Performance is excited to announce the launch of our latest initiative designed specifically for fleet owners and managers in the trucking industry. Our bundling offers tiered discounts on the OTR Reset Tool.

The OTR Reset Tool can reset fault codes, reset aftertreatment, and initiate Forced DPF regen, making it an essential tool for any fleet manager or owner looking to optimize their fleet's performance. With our tiered discount system, the more OTR Reset Tools you buy, the more you save.

Fleet Bundling OTR Reset Tool Buy More and Save

Here's how it works:

Buy 2 or more OTR Reset Tools and get 5% off

Buy 3-4 OTR Reset Tools and get 7% off

Buy 5 or more OTR Reset Tools and get 10% off

"Here at OTR Performance, we understand the importance of keeping fleets running at optimal performance levels," said Jason Chise, CEO of OTR Performance. "Our Fleet Bundling campaign is designed to help fleet owners and managers save money while ensuring their vehicles are operating safely and efficiently."

For more information about our Bundling for Fleets and the OTR Reset Tool, visit our website at otrperformance.com/bundles. For inquiries, please email us at [email protected].

About OTR Performance:

OTR Performance is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for the trucking industry. Our team of experts is dedicated to providing cutting-edge products and exceptional customer service to help fleet owners and managers optimize their operations and reduce downtime.

