OTR Therapeutics Raises $100 Million in Series A Financing to Advance Early Innovation into Global Transformative Therapies

SHANGHAI, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTR Therapeutics, a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming early-stage innovations into globally impactful therapies, emerged from stealth and announced today the successful completion of a $100 million Series A financing closed in June 2025. The round was backed by True Light Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, LAV, Pfizer Ventures, and Sirona Capital.

Founded in March 2025, OTR Therapeutics is establishing a novel, scalable, and capital-efficient model that synergizes internal R&D with strategic curation of high-potential external innovation. This integrated approach enables the company to focus on scientific rigor and operational agility, leveraging its deep regional insights and the development efficiency of the local ecosystem to accelerate innovative therapies to patients worldwide.

The proceeds of the financing will advance OTR's pipeline of differentiated programs that target significant treatment gaps in immunology & inflammation, oncology, and other disease areas. The funds will also expand OTR's R&D hub capability, which emphasizes both scientific excellence and strategic partnership agility to foster expedited development of high-impact therapies.

In line with its strategy, OTR also announced the acquisition of a preclinical program with best-in-class potential for neurological diseases with high unmet needs. This acquisition is part of the company's strategic and ongoing efforts to identify and advance promising early-stage assets into global clinical development, alongside its internal proprietary discovery programs to address a broader range of critical patient needs.

"The rapidly evolving global pharmaceutical R&D landscape demands greater novelty, speed and efficiency," said Dr. Zhui Chen, Founder and CEO of OTR Therapeutics. "At OTR, we aim to build a next-generation biotech model that delivers unprecedented R&D and capital efficiency. It enables us to stay agile while remaining rigorously focused on propelling novel, differentiated drug candidates through global clinical translation in a disciplined and efficient manner. We are grateful for the strong support from our investors and their confidence in our vision and capability to deliver transformative therapies for patients."

Co-founded by Zhui Chen, Ph.D., Shannon Chuai, Ph.D., and Yuan Shi, Ph.D., OTR Therapeutics is led by a team of seasoned drug hunters and entrepreneurs in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries with a proven track record of delivering breakthrough innovation, operational excellence, and financial success.

Yi Shi, Managing Director, LAV: "We believe the biopharma industry is shifting towards more capital-efficient and specialized R&D models. OTR Therapeutics is at the forefront of this evolution, demonstrating how a focused, integrated framework can expedite the journey of translating early-stage innovation into global clinical development."

Michael Baran, Partner, Pfizer Ventures: "Pfizer Ventures identifies and invests in emerging companies who are developing innovative medicines and technologies that have the potential to shape the future of our industry. To this end, we're pleased to be able to support OTR Therapeutics as it scales its R&D capabilities and builds a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies."

About True Light

True Light (Shanghai) Private Equity invests in innovative, high-growth businesses in Greater China. It is a subsidiary of True Light Capital and is registered with the Asset Management Association of China. True Light Capital is an asset manager headquartered in Singapore and currently has assets under management of ~US$4b from global investors. It manages funds that are focused on investing in high-quality investment opportunities which have a nexus to or have a major business relationship with Greater China. True Light Capital and True Light (Shanghai) Private Equity are independent, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Temasek (www.temasek.com.sg). For more information on True Light, please visit: www.truelightcap.com.

About OTR Therapeutics

OTR Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming early-stage innovations into globally impactful therapies for critical diseases with high unmet medical needs. With a strategic focus on oncology, immunology and inflammation, and cardiometabolic diseases, we discover and acquire distinctive assets in preclinical and early clinical stages, and accelerate their development into differentiated, clinically impactful treatments through our R&D hub built for speed, quality and efficiency. By combining scientific rigor with agile partnerships, we deliver exceptional value to our partners and patients worldwide. From our advanced R&D center in Shanghai's Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, we actively collaborate with a global network of partners across the US, Europe, and Asia. www.otr-tx.com

