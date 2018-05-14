OTSL to Exhibit at AutoSens 2018 in U.S. and Autonomous Vehicle Technology World Expo 2018 in Germany

In September 2017, OTSL released both the Advanced Millimeter Wave Radar Simulator (AMMWR Simulator), the world's very real-time simulator specialized for millimeter wave radar, and the Advanced Laser Radar Simulator (ALR Simulator), a LIDAR-based simulator. These releases marked the company's official intent to compete in the autonomous driving simulator industry. The AMMWR Simulator generates a virtual 3D image from millimeter wave radar data by converting calculated values into a visual format, including calculations on the irradiated area, angle, distance, reflected wave intensity, and velocity relative to other target objects. By creating driving scenarios and adopting a game engine for the video animation, OTSL succeeded in realizing a dynamic, real-time simulation in ways never possible with conventional electromagnetic field simulators. The ALR Simulator converts the properties of the reflected light from a near-infrared laser used in LIDAR to calculate a 3D image. This makes it possible to simulate the material and color characteristics of objects that the LIDAR laser reflects with high precision.

In addition to the AMMWR and ALR simulators, the company also plans to introduce at the exhibitions the Advanced Camera Image Sensor Simulator and the Advanced Infrared Simulator, which are currently under development, while highlighting the cutting-edge features that these technologies will make possible. OTSL will also perform a sophisticated demonstration linked with vehicle behavior, achieved through a collaborative initiative using CarSim simulation software from Mechanical Simulation Corporation, a U.S.-based company specializing in vehicle movement analysis and evaluation.

Expectations towards autonomous driving are growing worldwide, creating higher demand for high-performance simulators that can verify safety in environments that closely match actual driving conditions. With technologies that range from millimeter wave radar to infrared, OTSL is committed to being a driving force behind the early adoption of autonomous driving by providing high-performance real-time simulators that are compatible with virtually all autonomous driving sensors.

In order to strengthen autonomous driving technology-related business in the U.S., Germany and other developed countries, OTSL also has plans to aggressively hire developers and engineers with skills in autonomous driving and simulation technology. The company's strategy is to forge an R&D system able to flexibly respond to the circumstances and requirements of each country, and expand autonomous driving simulator business on a global scale.

Exhibition dates, venues, and booths for each exhibition are listed below.

AutoSens 2018

https://auto-sens.com/

May 14-17, 2018

Michigan Science Center (5020 John R St, Detroit, MI 48202, USA)

Booth #10

Autonomous Vehicle Technology World Expo 2018

http://www.autonomousvehicletechnologyworldexpo.com/

June 5-7, 2018

Messe Stuttgart (Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH Messepiazza 1, 70629 Stuttgart, Germany)

AV10012

About OTSL

Founded in 2003, OTSL is a technology company that provides high technological capabilities by planning and developing embedded systems, real-time systems, and short-distance wireless communication systems. Its corporate philosophy is "to contribute to the development of human beings by logical thinking and provide highly reliable systems to help customers create products that make people's lives richer." Its business activities include system development, software development, consultation on quality assurance, and provision of educational services. Its aim is to provide a wide range of support to help advanced companies take advantage of the technological benefits of information technology and advance their products and services using their technological advantages.

OTSL website: https://www.otsl.jp/english/index.html

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otsl-to-exhibit-at-autosens-2018-in-us-and-autonomous-vehicle-technology-world-expo-2018-in-germany-300647443.html

SOURCE OTSL Inc.

Related Links

https://www.otsl.jp/english/index.html

