Otsuka ICU Medical LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 20 mEq Potassium Chloride Injection Due To Overwrap Mislabeled As 10 mEq Potassium Chloride Injection

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC

Oct 31, 2025, 16:05 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otsuka ICU Medical LLC is issuing a voluntary recall to the user level, for a MISLABELED lot of POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq, NDC 0990-7077-14. The OVERWRAP label of lot 1030613, Expiration Date: 09-30-2026 may incorrectly identify the product as POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq with NDC 0990-7074-26. Otsuka ICU Medical LLC has identified this discrepancy due to a manufacturing issue. The dosage is correctly printed on the labeling affixed to the product bag which is not visible when the 10 mEq OVERWRAP is in place. This notification details the issue and the required steps for you to perform.

Correct Overwrap
Correct Overwrap
Incorrect Overwrap
Incorrect Overwrap
Overwrap and Product Image Mislabeled Example
Overwrap and Product Image Mislabeled Example
Correct Overwrap Incorrect Overwrap Overwrap and Product Image Mislabeled Example

If the incorrect dosage on the 10 mEq overwrap is used instead of the correct 20mEq dosage printed on the product, an overdose of potassium chloride is possible. Overdose of potassium chloride can lead to hyperkalemia. Hazards of severe hyperkalemia after large intravenous overdoses causes neuromuscular dysfunction including muscle weakness, ascending paralysis, listlessness, vertigo, mental confusion, hypotension, cardiac dysrhythmias, or death from cardiac arrest. Premature infants, patients on chronic parenteral nutrition, patients who have a history of cardiac arrythmias, patients with chronic renal insufficiency, patients who have acute renal failure, patients on potassium-sparing diuretics—all are at risk for adverse and potentially fatal outcomes. Otsuka ICU Medical LLC has not received reports of adverse events associated with this issue to date.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE:

Potassium Chloride Injection 20 mEq and 10 mEq, is indicated in the treatment of potassium deficiency states, when oral replacement is not feasible.

THIS HIGHLY CONCENTRATED, READY-TO-USE POTASSIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION IS INTENDED FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF SERUM K+ LEVELS AND FOR POTASSIUM SUPPLEMENTATION IN FLUID RESTRICTED PATIENTS WHO CANNOT ACCOMMODATE ADDITIONAL VOLUMES OF FLUID ASSOCIATED WITH POTASSIUM SOLUTIONS OF LOWER CONCENTRATION. TO AVOID POTASSIUM INTOXICATION, DO NOT INFUSE THESE SOLUTIONS RAPIDLY.

When using these products, these patients should be on continuous cardiac monitoring and frequent testing for serum potassium concentration and acid-base balance. 

The affected product lot was manufactured on 15 April 2025 and distributed in the United States between 23 May 2025 through 26 August 2025. The affected product lot (Located on the top left of the product bag or the case label is: 

NDC Number

List Number

Product Description

Lot Number

Expiration Date

Configuration

0990-7077-14

070770452

POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq

1030613

30 September 2026

50mL in Flexible Container

0990-7074-26

070740452

POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq

N/A

N/A

100mL in Flexible Container

DESCRIPTION OF CASES BEING RECALLED:

NDC Number 

Barcode Number 

Lot Number 

Expiration Date 

Configuration 

0990-7077-14

(01)20309907077141

1030613

30 September 2026

24/case

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC is notifying its customers, including distributors, of this recall by letter and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. All Customers, including distributors, that have product that is being recalled should stop use/further distribution, as applicable, and return to place of purchase.

To return affected product or if you require assistance, please contact Sedgwick at 1-888-566-2363 (M-F, 8am to 5pm ET) to obtain a return label. 

For further inquiries, please contact Otsuka ICU Medical LLC using the information provided below.

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC Contact

Contact Information

Areas of Support

Global Complaint Management

[email protected]

1-(866)-216-8806

To report product complaints

Drug Safety

1-844-654-7780 or

[email protected]

To report adverse events for IV Solutions & Drugs

Medical Information

1-800-241-4002, option 6 or [email protected]

Medical inquiries

Customer Care

[email protected]

1-(800)-258-5361

Product Credit

Field Action Processing

[email protected]

Questions about this action and response forms

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this action.

About Otsuka ICU Medical LLC 

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC brings together global manufacturing strength, continuous innovation and a commitment to quality to deliver critical IV solutions for healthcare providers. With a broad portfolio of injectable, irrigation and parenteral nutrition products, the company is focused on building a resilient supply chain and advancing smarter, stronger patient care. Learn more at www.otsukaicumed.com.

Contact:
 Consumers
ICU Medical, Inc.
1-844-654-7780

Media Contact:
Harrison Richards
ICU Medical, Inc.
949-366-4261
[email protected] 

SOURCE Otsuka ICU Medical LLC

