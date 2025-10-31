Otsuka ICU Medical LLC Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of 20 mEq Potassium Chloride Injection Due To Overwrap Mislabeled As 10 mEq Potassium Chloride Injection

If the incorrect dosage on the 10 mEq overwrap is used instead of the correct 20mEq dosage printed on the product, an overdose of potassium chloride is possible. Overdose of potassium chloride can lead to hyperkalemia. Hazards of severe hyperkalemia after large intravenous overdoses causes neuromuscular dysfunction including muscle weakness, ascending paralysis, listlessness, vertigo, mental confusion, hypotension, cardiac dysrhythmias, or death from cardiac arrest. Premature infants, patients on chronic parenteral nutrition, patients who have a history of cardiac arrythmias, patients with chronic renal insufficiency, patients who have acute renal failure, patients on potassium-sparing diuretics—all are at risk for adverse and potentially fatal outcomes. Otsuka ICU Medical LLC has not received reports of adverse events associated with this issue to date.

INDICATIONS AND USAGE:

Potassium Chloride Injection 20 mEq and 10 mEq, is indicated in the treatment of potassium deficiency states, when oral replacement is not feasible.

THIS HIGHLY CONCENTRATED, READY-TO-USE POTASSIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION IS INTENDED FOR THE MAINTENANCE OF SERUM K+ LEVELS AND FOR POTASSIUM SUPPLEMENTATION IN FLUID RESTRICTED PATIENTS WHO CANNOT ACCOMMODATE ADDITIONAL VOLUMES OF FLUID ASSOCIATED WITH POTASSIUM SOLUTIONS OF LOWER CONCENTRATION. TO AVOID POTASSIUM INTOXICATION, DO NOT INFUSE THESE SOLUTIONS RAPIDLY.

When using these products, these patients should be on continuous cardiac monitoring and frequent testing for serum potassium concentration and acid-base balance.

The affected product lot was manufactured on 15 April 2025 and distributed in the United States between 23 May 2025 through 26 August 2025. The affected product lot (Located on the top left of the product bag or the case label is:

NDC Number List Number Product Description Lot Number Expiration Date Configuration 0990-7077-14 070770452 POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 20 mEq 1030613 30 September 2026 50mL in Flexible Container 0990-7074-26 070740452 POTASSIUM CHLORIDE Inj. 10 mEq N/A N/A 100mL in Flexible Container

DESCRIPTION OF CASES BEING RECALLED:

NDC Number Barcode Number Lot Number Expiration Date Configuration 0990-7077-14 (01)20309907077141 1030613 30 September 2026 24/case

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC is notifying its customers, including distributors, of this recall by letter and is arranging for the return of all recalled products. All Customers, including distributors, that have product that is being recalled should stop use/further distribution, as applicable, and return to place of purchase.

To return affected product or if you require assistance, please contact Sedgwick at 1-888-566-2363 (M-F, 8am to 5pm ET) to obtain a return label.

For further inquiries, please contact Otsuka ICU Medical LLC using the information provided below.

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC Contact Contact Information Areas of Support Global Complaint Management [email protected] 1-(866)-216-8806 To report product complaints Drug Safety 1-844-654-7780 or [email protected] To report adverse events for IV Solutions & Drugs Medical Information 1-800-241-4002, option 6 or [email protected] Medical inquiries Customer Care [email protected] 1-(800)-258-5361 Product Credit Field Action Processing [email protected] Questions about this action and response forms

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this action.

About Otsuka ICU Medical LLC

Otsuka ICU Medical LLC brings together global manufacturing strength, continuous innovation and a commitment to quality to deliver critical IV solutions for healthcare providers. With a broad portfolio of injectable, irrigation and parenteral nutrition products, the company is focused on building a resilient supply chain and advancing smarter, stronger patient care. Learn more at www.otsukaicumed.com.

Contact:

Consumers

ICU Medical, Inc.

1-844-654-7780

Media Contact:

Harrison Richards

ICU Medical, Inc.

949-366-4261

[email protected]

SOURCE Otsuka ICU Medical LLC