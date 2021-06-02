OTT Industry: 76% Plan To Change Business Model To Capitalize On Exploding Streaming Demand Tweet this

"The study clearly shows top media executives are diversifying streaming and revenue models amidst this tsunami of digital content demand," said Ido Hadari, CEO of Applicaster. "COVID-19 changed how we consume media, and brands are getting increasingly creative in mixing and matching different revenue models to be able to serve the expanding number of cord-cutters, cord-nevers, and cord-shavers."

OTT brands moving from single to hybrid revenue models

Audiences are increasingly expecting customization, in both viewing experience and pricing options. This has led to increasing experimentation with different revenue models.

Advertising is the most prevalent revenue model, currently used by two-thirds of respondents, and usually in a monetization mix, according to the study.

However, in 2021, 54% of OTT brands plan to change their business models to appeal to a wider range of viewers, with an additional 22 % considering it. Two-thirds of OTT brands are now transitioning to a hybrid monetization approach. In fact, the study showed 19 different revenue combinations currently utilized across platforms.

Flexibility is key as brands plan for Growth

Brands also plan to grow by expanding the number of platforms in their streaming strategies — leveraging the proliferation of Smart TV viewing and its interplay with mobile.

Expansion plans vary:

66% will launch app(s) on more platforms

57% plan to create more content for apps

55% expect to launch more properties/apps on existing platforms

49% will license more content for their apps

"Media executives understand viewer behavior will continue to evolve, long after apps launch. It's not enough to keep pace by making changes in their app offerings, they need to continuously adapt their business models as well, and appeal to a variety of audiences," said Devra Prywes, CMO & CPO of Applicaster.

The full report is available here.

Methodology

Applicaster surveyed 95 digital media executives and decision-makers at broadcasters, D2C media companies, and multi-channel aggregators for this study, to explore 10 key OTT subjects that define the industry in 2021.

The study's goal is to understand how brands outside of the "Big 9" platforms are planning for growth and monetizing their content.

