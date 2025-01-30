OTT Market to grow by USD 934.9 Billion from 2025-2029, driven by growing preference for cloud streaming services, Report on how AI is powering market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global over the top (OTT) market size is estimated to grow by USD 934.9 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period. Growing preference for cloud streaming services is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing number of partnerships and acquisitions. However, illegal downloading and piracy poses a challenge. Key market players include 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cineverse Entertainment Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Over The Top (OTT) Market 2025-2029

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Over The Top (OTT) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 934.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Japan, India, Brazil, and UAE Key companies profiled 8x8 Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Cineverse Entertainment Corp., Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, Meta Platforms Inc., FlixFling LLC, iflix Ltd., iMPACTFUL Group Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Telstra Corp. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Driver

Over-the-Top (OTT) Market is witnessing significant growth as more and more consumers opt for video and audio media content over the Internet instead of traditional cable and satellite television. OTT platforms offer on-demand access to movies, TV shows, live events, original programming, and high-definition (HD) or ultra-high-definition (UHD) content on various smart devices. The trend is driven by higher internet speeds, wider device availability, and personalized data, which enable better user experience. OTT adoption is increasing as business models evolve, with subscription fees, advertisements, and transaction-based monetization becoming popular. Content creators, broadcasters, and film studios are partnering with OTT platforms to reach viewers directly. OTT devices, social media marketing, and alliances with telecommunications companies are also contributing to the market's growth. The market snapshot includes SVoD services, podcasts, audio streaming, and even gaming services. The future of OTT looks bright with the advent of 5G technology, which promises to reduce buffering times and offer a rich media experience on handheld devices. However, challenges such as data traffic, narrow genre choices, and packaging options remain.

The global Over-The-Top (OTT) market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for audio and video streaming content. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are forming strategic partnerships to expand their offerings and gain a competitive edge. In a notable move, Amazon Prime Video expanded its Channels vertical in India in June 2024, partnering with 12 additional OTT players. These include Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, DocuBay, ShortsTV, discovery+, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Aha. Through these partnerships, Prime Video acts as an intermediary, allowing its subscribers to access these platforms' content within the Prime Video app. This move is expected to increase Amazon's customer base and strengthen its position in the Indian OTT market.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Over-the-Top (OTT) market refers to the delivery of video, audio, and media content over the Internet, bypassing traditional cable and satellite television. OTT platforms offer on-demand access to movies, TV shows, live events, and original programming. High-speed internet is essential for OTT adoption, enabling on-demand viewing on various devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and laptops. Content creators use various business models such as subscription fees, advertisements, and transaction-based monetization. OTT devices and smart TVs offer wider device availability and personalized data through recommendation algorithms and data analytics. Challenges include narrow genre choices, buffering times, and higher internet speeds for high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content. OTT adoption also faces competition from traditional TV and online content streaming services. OTT communication, e-commerce, and gaming services are verticals experiencing growth. Alliances with broadband providers, film studios, and local content creators are crucial for success. OTT market snapshot includes digital video viewers, media and entertainment, telecommunications, online gaming, and transaction-based monetization.

The global Over-The-Top (OTT) market faces a significant challenge with piracy. Unauthorized users have increased, affecting subscriptions in various regions. For instance, some European countries, including the UK, France , and Germany , piracy laws. However, the rest of the EU lacks strict enforcement, leading to rampant copyright piracy in nations like Portugal , the Netherlands , Spain , Latvia , and Bulgaria . Downloading copyrighted content for personal use is allowed in certain jurisdictions, contributing to the issue. Piracy poses a substantial risk to the revenue growth of OTT players.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This over the top (ott) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Content Type 1.1 Video

1.2 Text and images

1.3 VoIP

1.4 Music streaming Device 2.1 Smartphones and tablet

2.2 Laptop and desktop

2.3 Smart TV Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Video- The Over-The-Top (OTT) market for video on demand is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Three primary formats exist in the OTT industry: Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising-Based Video on Demand (AVOD), and Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD). SVOD involves users paying a subscription fee for access to video content for a limited time. AVOD monetizes advertisements shown during video streaming, allowing users to view content for free. YouTube is an illustrative AVOD provider. In TVOD, users pay per piece of content consumed from an online store. ITunes and Google Play are popular TVOD models. The proliferation of smart devices like smartphones and tablets has fueled the demand for video content. The expansion of mobile networks, investments in 4G, and the upcoming 5G network launch have further increased this demand. The 5G network's superior data rates, lower latency, and greater area traffic capacity will enable seamless video streaming on mobile devices, driving OTT subscriptions. Additionally, the popularity of international TV series is a significant market driver, as users can download the latest shows and movies. Vendors are expanding globally, particularly in developing countries, contributing to the OTT market's growth.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

Over-the-Top (OTT) refers to the delivery of video, audio, and media content over the Internet, bypassing traditional cable and satellite television. OTT platforms offer on-demand access to a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, podcasts, and audio streaming. Subscription fees and advertisements fund these services, providing an alternative to broadcasters and traditional TV. OTT platforms prioritize customer experience, offering personalized data and wider device availability. Local content and streaming licenses are increasingly important for these services, as they expand their offerings beyond narrow type selections. Satellite providers and cable companies are facing competition from OTT devices and provider-based streaming services, leading to a shift in home entertainment consumption habits.

Market Research Overview

Over-the-Top (OTT) refers to video, audio, and media content delivered over the Internet, bypassing traditional cable and satellite television. OTT platforms offer on-demand access to movies, TV shows, live events, original programming, and more, providing a rich media experience on various devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and desktops. OTT adoption is driven by high-speed internet, personalization, and wider device availability. Content creators use various business models, including subscription fees, advertisements, and transaction-based monetization. OTT services offer narrow genre choices but packaging flexibility, enabling viewers to choose what they want to watch and when. OTT platforms generate revenue through subscription fees, advertisements, and streaming licenses. The market snapshot includes e-commerce, online services, OTT communication, and OTT applications. Developed countries lead in OTT adoption, with data traffic increasing due to high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content, higher internet speeds, and alliances with broadcasters, film studios, and local content providers. OTT platforms offer personalized data, recommendation algorithms, and social media marketing, creating a unique user experience. The future of OTT includes 5G technology, game streaming, and a hybrid model of traditional TV and online content.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Content Type

Video



Text And Images



VoIP



Music Streaming

Device

Smartphones And Tablet



Laptop And Desktop



Smart TV

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio