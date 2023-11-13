OTT TV and Pay TV Market Analysis: Insights into Major Players and Developments Unveiled

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors in the United States. This 21-page PDF and Excel report provide valuable insights into the market dynamics, key players, and future trends in the industry.

Key Highlights of the Report:

OTT TV & Video Insights:

  • Commentary on the main players and developments.
  • Charts depicting OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO, and SVOD for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • SVOD subscribers by operator for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • Excel forecasts for OTT TV & Video from 2015 to 2029.
  • SVOD forecasts for major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
  • AVOD forecasts for platforms like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Facebook, and others.

Pay TV Insights:

  • Commentary on the main players and developments in the pay TV sector.
  • Charts illustrating the breakdown of TV households by platform, including digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, and more, for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • Pay TV revenues by platform for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • Pay TV subscribers by operator for 2023, 2024, and 2029.
  • Excel forecasts for Pay TV from 2015 to 2029.
  • Forecasts for leading Pay TV operators such as Comcast, Charter, AT&T U-Verse, DirecTV, Dish Network, and others.

The report provides a deep dive into the US OTT and Pay TV markets, offering critical data and analysis for industry stakeholders, investors, and professionals. It includes valuable insights into market trends, revenues, and subscriber numbers for both OTT and Pay TV segments.

Companies Mentioned

  • Altice
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • AT&T U-Verse
  • Charter
  • Comcast
  • Cox
  • DirecTV
  • Dish Network
  • Disney+
  • Facebook
  • HBO Max
  • Hulu Live
  • Netflix
  • Paramount+
  • Peacock/NBC
  • Pluto
  • Roku
  • Showtime
  • Sling TV
  • Starz
  • Tubi/Fox
  • Verizon Fios
  • YouTube
  • YouTube TV


