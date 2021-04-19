OTT TV and Video Market in Eastern Europe 2021-2026, Featuring Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, Pickbox, WarnerMedia and More

DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eastern Europe OTT TV and Video Forecasts 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eastern Europe's SVOD sector is finally taking off, prompted mainly by launches by global platforms such as Disney+ and HBO Max.

The report forecasts 40 million SVOD subscriptions by 2026; up from 15 million at end-2020. From the 25 million additional subscriptions, Russia will generate 10 million and Poland 6 million.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "There will still be plenty of room for growth beyond our forecast period as only 17% of the region's TV households will subscribe to at least one SVOD platform by 2026."

Netflix will have 12.29 million subscribers by 2026, more than double its 2020 total. Its Russian subscriber base will rocket due to its recently-signed partnership with National Media Group. Disney+ will have 5.80 million subscribers by 2026 despite only starting in mid-2021.

WarnerMedia will launch HBO Max in 2H21. The report forecasts 1.22 million paying subscribers by 2026, with many more continuing to receive HBO online as part of their pay TV subscription.

Covering TV episodes and movies, the report comes in three parts:

Insight: Detailed regional and country-by-country analysis in a 74-page PDF document.

Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 49-page PDF document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime

Amediateka

ANT1 Next

Apple TV+

Disney+

Divan.TV

Facebook/Instagram

HBO

Ipla

Ivi

Megogo

Netflix

Okko

Pickbox

Play Now

Player+

TNT Premier

Voyo

WarnerMedia

Youtube

