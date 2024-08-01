OTTAWA COUNTY CENTRAL DISPATCH GOES LIVE WITH CARBYNE APEX WITH AT&T ESINet™ FOR ITS NEW 9-1-1 CALL CENTER IN MIAMI, OKLAHOMA

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global leader in public safety technology, announced that Ottawa County Central Dispatch has implemented Carbyne APEX cloud native emergency call handling platform and AT&T ESInet™ for its newly inaugurated emergency call center in Miami, Oklahoma

"We are committed to investing in technology for our staff and community and to making our new center as modern and innovative as possible," explained Valerie Barger, Director of the Miami Oklahoma PSAP. "Having an agile and secure cloud-native platform paired with excellent connectivity is essential to us. We needed a solution that could replace our outdated system and eliminate operational interruptions regardless of external factors. We also have a sizable community of non-English speakers, so our staff needs language translation and transcription functionality to support everyone."

What sets Carbyne APEX apart is its comprehensive suite of features, including AI-based real-time language translation and transcription, rich media capabilities like live video, accurate geolocation, advanced mapping, silent texting, and the ability to send live video and audio to field responders before they arrive on the scene. All these capabilities are seamlessly handled in one platform, making it a unique and powerful tool for emergency response.

"Our goal is to support public safety professionals with the best in technology to ensure that emergency response services are as quick, efficient, and reliable as possible. We're thankful for the opportunity to work with Ottawa County Central Dispatch alongside AT&T to transform emergency response in Miami, Oklahoma, and save more lives," stated Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne.

AT&T ESInet™ is used to advance emergency communications across Ottawa County and support 9-1-1 telecommunicators, dispatchers and first responders, helping to keep the community safe. Transforming the legacy 9-1-1 call routing throughout the County to a NextGen 9-1-1 solution will enable PSAPs to have more reliable services and more interoperability with other public safety agencies throughout the State.

"First responders and the communities they serve require reliable and resilient connectivity, and AT&T is at the forefront of providing industry-leading public safety solutions that modernize and transform their emergency response," said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "We are proud to provide 9-1-1 and other public safety solutions in Ottawa County. From FirstNet® Built with AT&T to NextGen 9-1-1, we'll continue to be there to help public safety keep Ottawa County—and Oklahoma—safe."

Carbyne APEX offers one of the most advanced Next-Gen 911 technology on a single platform, providing Ottawa County staff with the easiest-to-use system. The company's partnership with AT&T ESInet ensures superior connectivity, while its integration within AWS GovCloud meets stringent security and privacy requirements."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

