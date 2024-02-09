Otter Creek Farmstead hosts season premiere of Farmer Wants A Wife

Otter Creek Farmstead

09 Feb, 2024, 15:16 ET

OHATCHEE, Ala., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From all of the team at Otter Creek Farmstead & Distillery, we look forward to the upcoming episodes of "Farmer Wants A Wife" on FOX.

After hosting the premiere of Season 2, we wish Grammy-winning host Jennifer Nettles and her team the best of luck this second season as four new farmers leave Otter Creek in Ohatchee, Alabama and head back to their farms with a hopeful new cast of dates looking for love.

Along with an amazing new cast of women, the new farmers Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, Nathan Smothers, and Ty Ferrell tour their potential first dates across the 1,100 acre Otter Creek Farm. They have big decisions to make with initial cuts in this season 2 opener from the Grand Room. "We hope Otter Creek left a positive first and lasting impact for the cast of women who have never before stepped foot on a farm," says owner, Frank Brown.

We thank FOX tv, Reality Club FOX, Jennifer Nettles, and all of the production staff for choosing Otter Creek as your luxury lodge destination to host this premiere. We certainly enjoyed touring you around our property and showing the abundance of our outdoor paradise! See more of Otter Creek Farmstead & Distillery and discover the many avenues we host by visiting ottercreekfarmstead.com. Keep up with the latest at the farm by following us on Instagram & Facebook.

Contact:
[email protected]
256-892-2177

SOURCE Otter Creek Farmstead

