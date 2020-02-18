Otter Products Closes Doors for Fourth Annual Day of Giving

"closed2open is a statement to our culture," said Otter Products Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Curt Richardson. "All we want to do is to be able to give kids the tools, give them the spark to ignite entrepreneurship in their hearts."

Projects range in size from a couple of volunteers to an army of them. Nearly 100 volunteers are taking over a Fort Collins middle school to work on a school-wide Poptivism activity in partnership with PopSockets and Project Heart, a philanthropy education program developed by the OtterCares Foundation. In total, Otter Products employees will volunteer at more than 60 education-based projects that day in the U.S. Otter Products offices in Asia and Europe also closed their doors to volunteer and spread the company's "We Grow to Give" mission globally.

"We've always believed in giving back and our core belief is 'to whom much is given, much is expected,'" said OtterCares Founder Nancy Richardson. "One person can do great things, but together collectively we can move mountains. We wanted to create a ripple. A ripple in our society, a ripple through our company, a ripple through the whole community."

Otter Products encourages employees to volunteer year-round by offering 24 hours of time off each year and had a 94 percent participation rate in its volunteer program in 2019. The national average for corporate-volunteer participation is only 30 percent.1

"Our mission statement is 'we grow to give,'" said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "When our employees go home at the end of the day, they've made a difference not only in the lives of children who will someday be the changemakers in the world, but also in their own lives. Giving back enriches us all."

Otter Products invites other companies and individuals to join in on Feb. 19 and throughout the year to volunteer in their communities. Share your volunteer mission and story or follow along with Otter Products on social media using #closed2open.

About Otter Products:

Otter Products LLC provides premium accessories for mobile technology and outdoor adventures through its OtterBox and LifeProof brands. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as outdoor products. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. with protection from the elements on any adventure.2

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

For more information, visit www.otterproducts.com.

About OtterCares:

Established in 2009 by Nancy Richardson as the charitable arm of Otter Products, the OtterCares Foundation believes one young and inspired mind can change the world!

We inspire students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists who create lasting and impactful change in their communities.

For more information, visit our website: www.OtterCares.org.

Note:

1 Source: CECP

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019; The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Water-resistant, Waterproof / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

©2020 Otter Products, LLC. All rights reserved. The Otter Products name and Otter Products trademarks are the property of Otter Products, LLC, registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Otter Products LLC

Related Links

https://www.otterproducts.com

