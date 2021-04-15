Otter Products to Close Operations for a Day of Giving

"Giving time back to our communities has always been core to our company and that need is more apparent now than ever as we are pulling out of this pandemic," said Otter Products CEO Jim Parke. "Closed2open is a day that we close our doors to open our hearts, and we hope others will join us in this mission of giving."

In its fifth year, this closed2open day has evolved, with extra safety precautions put in place and virtual volunteer opportunities available. Otter Products employees will spend the day supporting a variety of causes throughout our communities.

In addition to closed2open, Otter Products encourages employees to volunteer year-round by offering 24 hours of volunteer time off each year. In 2020, Otter Product employees were able to find safe and creative way to help those in need – from making and donating masks to front line workers to providing virtual portfolio reviews to students. In total, Otter Products employees volunteered 9,894 hours in 2020.

Join Otter Product employees around the world April 22 (or any day) by volunteering with or donating to your favorite local organization to make a positive change in your community.

About Otter Products:

Otter Products LLC provides premium accessories for mobile technology and outdoor adventures through its OtterBox and LifeProof brands. OtterBox is the No. 1-selling smartphone case in the U.S. offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as outdoor products. LifeProof is the No. 1-selling waterproof case in the U.S. with protection from the elements on any adventure.1

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists. For more information, visit www.otterproducts.com.

