Otter Products Welcomes Trey Northrup as CEO

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Products, maker of OtterBox cases and mobile accessories, is excited to announce Trey Northrup has joined the company as CEO. JC Richardson, who previously held the CEO position, has stepped into the role of chairman of the board.

Northrup joins Otter Products from LIXIL Americas, where he served as CEO for the last four years. At LIXIL, he was responsible for driving business growth and fostering innovation across iconic brands such as American Standard, GROHE and DXV.

Prior to LIXIL, Northrup spent nearly 20 years at Whirlpool Corporation in a variety of leadership roles, including international postings, and overseeing Whirlpool's JennAir and Commercial Laundry Businesses, fueling disruptive growth for the business.

"Trey's experience makes him the perfect fit to lead Otter Products into its next era," said Richardson. "As chairman of the board, I'm excited to work alongside him and the rest of our leadership team as they foster our culture and pursue our business goals."

As chairman, Richardson will have an active role in directing the vision and strategy of Otter Products. This position also allows him to take a more active role in other business interests.

About Otter Products:



Otter Products LLC provides premium mobile technology accessories through its OtterBox brand and mobile business solution through OtterBuisness. OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S., offering a wide variety of protective options for devices as well as power products and other accessories. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market.

At Otter Products, "We Grow to Give." The company's success is measured by this mission and brought to life through the OtterCares Foundation. Founded in 2010, OtterCares is focused on inspiring kids to change the world by championing innovative education that encourages students to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

SOURCE Otter Products, LLC.