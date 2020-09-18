Otter Tail County, MN Jumpstarts Local Economy Through Online Contest

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Otter Tail Lakes County Association is launching a campaign called, "Otter Tail On Us." Anyone over the age of 18 can register to win a $500 pre-loaded debit card to spend anywhere within the entire Otter Tail County." The gift cards can be used for lodging, meals, entertainment and more during the winners' next visit to Otter Tail County." According to Erik Osberg, Otter Tail County's Rural Rebound Coordinator, "We know many regular visitors were unable to visit Otter Tail County this year due to COVID-19. So, we're giving them an incentive to come back."

(PRNewsfoto/Otter Tail Lakes Country) We're hitting the road and we want to meet you! The Otter Mobile is traveling and may be at a city near you. To see our road trip schedule, head over to our website: https://ottertaillakescountry.com/win. Stop by and see us at a stop for a FREE mystery swag bag and register now for your chance to WIN a $500 Visa gift card to use on your next Otter Tail County vacation.

Those who complete the form on OtterTailLakesCountry.com/win are eligible for one of the 250 grand prize gift cards worth $500.

About Otter Tail Lakes Country Association (OTLCA): OTLCA is a non-profit organization based in Otter Tail County, MN. OTLCA has been promoting Otter Tail County as a premiere destination to visit, live and work since 1976. Our award winning "Find Your Inner Otter" marketing campaign features a friendly Otter puppet who encourages (ok, implores) audiences to "find their inner otter."

