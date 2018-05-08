OtterBox and Mobelisk Announce Strategic Relationship in the Joint Pursuit of the Enterprise Mobility Market

Mobelisk is the first in its industry to feature an integrated array of cloud-connected IoT sensors in the MaxWorkFlowTM modules that provide enhanced positioning, shock, vibration, temperature, humidity and barometric pressure measurement independently from the host smartphone or tablet. This allows both proactive service and support of the devices in the field, as well as the ability to capture valuable real-time operational data. Together, the companies offer the trust and unsurpassed protection of the OtterBox brand combined with a truly innovative set of technologies from Mobelisk that will benefit organizations ranging from small-to-medium enterprises (SME's) to the largest of corporations. Two specific variants of the MaxWorkFlowTM modules will be launching via various channels throughout the next 90 days. MaxWorkFlowTM – Field Service offers Mobelisk's patented VersaChargeTM functionality with enhanced, intelligent battery capacity coupled with an adaptable charge/discharge cycle for sustained overall system performance. This solution is chargeable via wire or a Qi inductive charging pad and additionally offers LED-based enterprise appliance buttons, an optional barcode scanner module, and a range of sensors to meet the needs of fleet/field service deployments. MaxWorkFlowTM – MPOS additionally includes a 3-in-1 mobile payment solution with an EMV smartcard reader, magnetic stripe reader, and contactless payment processing capability.

"OtterBox was the obvious, well-trusted brand for Mobelisk as a partner who could elegantly offer this technology to the masses in a simple yet compelling solution." said Dennis Hamann, Founder and CEO of Mobelisk. "We now will begin to see powerful consumer mobile devices with enhanced capabilities via a range of modular hardware and IoT sensors that are optimized for specific use cases in environments such as, field services, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and many other business fields."

"Mobelisk helps to extend trusted OtterBox protection with complementary, innovative solutions that are ideal to meet the needs of our Enterprise customers." said Tyler Smith, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of OtterBox. "This relationship allows OtterBox to facilitate adoption of the industry trend towards commercial, off-the-shelf, mobility solutions that are both flexible and affordable."

The two companies will be announcing additional promotional plans and conducting launch events throughout the third calendar quarter of 2018.

About Mobelisk:

Mobelisk creates durable and flexible mobile workforce solutions that can be custom tailored with its unique modular platform to support a wide range of enterprise needs. Mobelisk brings mobility to the enterprise with its cloud-connected and IoT-enabled hardware and software platforms that leverage the size, affordability, and accessibility of consumer tablet and smartphone offerings, along with a software platform and SDK that facilitates easy integration of unique functionality into highly functional, durable vertical industry applications. To learn more please visit www.mobelisktech.com

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.4

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit www.otterbox.com.

NOTE:

1 Source: The NPD Group/Consumer Tracking Service, US, Jan. 2014- Dec. 2017

2 uniVERSE Case System and Strada Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

