OtterBox and Realtree Launch Bold New APX Camo Collaboration

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Realtree are back with one of their most striking collaborations yet. The latest release showcases Realtree's new APX camo, the brand's most advanced photo-realistic camouflage pattern yet, paired with the legendary protection of the OtterBox Defender Series. Designed to blend in with nature and stand out in the city, this collection delivers unmatched protection and style wherever you roam. Plus, every purchase of the OtterBox x Realtree APX Camo case includes a free gift of $45 in value.

"At Realtree, we know repeat business isn't just good business—it's proof that trust, quality, and performance keep our customers coming back for more from licensed brands that deliver value," said Bill Jordan, Realtree Founder & CEO. "Our business partnership with OtterBox is approaching 15 years, and we couldn't be more appreciative of the opportunities we've had together, along with the incredibly exciting programs ahead. Together our brands have aligned with the key values we see as critical to optimize product development and over-deliver on consumer expectations."

Available in the OtterBox Defender Series Pro XT for MagSafe, the collection features OtterBox's highest DROP+ protection, engineered to withstand 7X more drops than the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). A dual-layer, pressure-fitted frame keeps your device securely in place while maintaining a slim profile and comfortable grip. Port covers block out dust and debris, and raised edges around the screen and camera offer added protection against bumps and drops. Integrated MagSafe magnets snap firmly to chargers and accessories, making this rugged case lineup as functional as it is durable.

"For more than a decade, OtterBox and Realtree have built a strong partnership rooted in a shared passion for innovation and serving customers who live life outdoors," said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. "These collaborations consistently resonate with our communities, and the launch of APX camo is another exciting step forward, combining cutting-edge design with the rugged protection our users rely on."

As an added bonus, every purchase of an OtterBox x Realtree APX camo case includes a free 3-month elite membership to OnX Maps. This offer gives users access to powerful GPS tools, offline maps and detailed land data, making it perfect for planning hunts, scouting terrain or exploring new trails with confidence. To redeem the free membership, please scan the QR code located on the inside of the case packaging.

This collection can be found exclusively on otterbox.com and is available in four bold colorways: APX Aegean Blue, APX Midnight, APX Periwinkle and APX Snow. Don't forget to finish your kit with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charging accessory, built to keep your device powered and protected wherever your adventures take you.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our yes at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

