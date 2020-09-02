OtterBox and Xbox Partner on Next Gen Gaming Ecosystem

The introduction of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is heralding in a new era of entertainment. A perfect storm of Xbox ingenuity, developer innovation and the revolutionary 5G network is culminating in a new way to game, so gamers can play in more places – and OtterBox will be there to keep gamers connected when it matters most.

The OtterBox gaming portfolio will be unveiled in January 2021. Sign up now for exclusive sneak peeks and early access at otterbox.com/gaming.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback .

