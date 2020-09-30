OtterBox Announces Cases for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G)

"Google continues to make capturing moments easy with an unbeatable camera, vast storage, plus the brilliant display keeps those special memories crystal clear," said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. "OtterBox keeps your connection protected from daily drops and bumps with cases for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G)."

Show off your new Google device with Symmetry Series for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G). Symmetry Series is sleek, stylish and protective day after day. The clear or clear sparkle cases protect from everyday drops and bumps.

Defender Series for Google Pixel 5 provides multi-layer defense for everything from adventures in parenting to hiking a fourteener, with a screenless design that lets you interact directly with the display.

Protect Google Pixel 4a (5G) with two-layer defense packed into a slim case with Commuter Series. For an added layer of protection, Commuter Series now offers antimicrobial protection to defend against everyday bacteria, too.3

Amplify Glass incorporates the first EPA-registered antimicrobial glass and will help keep your screen safe from damage with 5X anti-scratch and shatter resistance.4 Amplify glass is compatible with Symmetry Series, Defender Series and Commuter Series for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G).

OtterBox understands this industry better than anyone and has gone the extra mile to guarantee all products are 5G compatible. OtterBox has searched and sourced new materials and poured hours into researching and testing — all to ensure cases are as protective as ever, and ready to be 5G transparent, without compromise.

OtterBox cases for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G) are coming soon to otterbox.com .

About OtterBox:

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.1

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit https://www.otterbox.com/.

1 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / January 2016 – July 2019

2 Symmetry Series, Defender Series, Commuter Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

3Helps protect the case exterior against many common bacteria. It does not protect you or the screen.

4Amplify Glass with antimicrobial technology does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit.

