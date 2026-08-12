OtterBox Introduces Collection of Premium Protection Phone Cases for New Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox today announced its collection of premium phone cases and screen protection for the new Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Designed to deliver trusted protection, everyday durability and elevated style, the lineup includes OtterBox Defender Series Pro1, Commuter Series, Lumen Series and OtterBox Glass Screen Protection.

OtterBox introduces its latest collection of premium phone cases and screen protection for new Google Pixel 11 Devices Post this OtterBox introduces its latest collection of premium phone cases and screen protection for Google Pixel 11 devices, including the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The lineup features Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Lumen Series and OtterBox Glass, delivering trusted drop protection, wireless charging compatibility and everyday durability.

From heavy-duty drop protection to slim everyday coverage and on-trend designs, Google Pixel users can choose from a range of cases designed to fit their lifestyle. Each product delivers trusted OtterBox protection, thoughtful design and wireless charging compatibility.



Defender Series Pro for the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL

For peak protection, trust Defender Series Pro, OtterBox's toughest phone case for drops yet. Engineered to provide 7X the drop protection of military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6), Defender Series Pro features multi-layer protection with a silicone outer cover, rigid inner shell and memory foam backing. Shock-absorbing corners, all-over texturing for enhanced grip and built-in magnets that align perfectly for wireless charging make Defender Series Pro the trusted choice when proven protection matters most.

Commuter Series for the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL

Built to beat the daily grind, Commuter Series combines a slim, pocket-friendly profile with robust everyday drop protection. Its shock-absorbing design withstands 3X the drops of military standard, while built-in magnets provide seamless wireless charging compatibility. Designed for people looking for dependable protection without the bulk, Commuter Series delivers the ideal balance of slim design and everyday defense for the new Google Pixel 11.

Lumen Series for the Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL

With its clear, low-profile fit, Lumen Series is designed to showcase the look of the new Google Pixel 11 devices. The sleek one-piece design hugs the phone's contours, while a scratch-resistant finish helps maintain its like-new appearance. Raised edges help protect the camera and screen, and integrated magnets support effortless wireless charging.

Lumen Series for the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Lumen Series for the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold has a two-piece precision design that moves effortlessly with the device hinge for a secure fit and reliable defense against everyday drops and wear. An ultra-smooth matte finish resists scratches; raised edges help protect the screen and camera; and built-in magnets support wireless charging for added convenience.

Round out your device protection with OtterBox Glass Screen Protection, featuring shatter-resistant defense and fingerprint-reducing technology that helps keep your display clear and vibrant.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series, Lumen Series and OtterBox Glass for the new Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold are available now, with MSRP ranging from $39.99 to $69.99.

For more information, please visit OtterBox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1 Defender Series Pro, Commuter Series and Lumen Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox