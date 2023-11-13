OtterBox Launches Defender Series XT Division 2 for Use in Hazardous Locations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox, the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S., introduces its latest industrial focused solution: Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 14. This ultra-rugged, device-integrated protective case is certified by UL Solutions and developed to safeguard tech in certain hazardous locations, helping to improve worksite safety and efficiency in harsh environments.

Defender Series XT Division 2 cases for iPhone are engineered for demanding, industrial-grade use and are ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, aviation and designated class facilities where chemicals, dust and heavy machinery are present.

The line offers a number of new crucial features to safeguard devices for frontline workers, including a holster that functions as a belt clip, a hands-free kickstand and a tether mounting point for tethers and lanyards to help prevent drops. Defender Series XT Division 2 cases are also updated with an integrated magnet array, allowing for seamless interaction with MagSafe chargers and accessories.1 The solution also features multi-layer protection (with raised edges that protect camera and screen), port covers, and easily identifiable industrial black and yellow visual verification markings to let workers know the case is ready to perform.

"Defender Series XT Division 2 advances our portfolio of device-integrated case solutions designed and third-party certified for use in challenging environments," said OtterBox Chief Commercial Officer Berkley Fuller. "Appropriately protected mobile solutions enable the use of digital tools and technology which can increase safety, communication, convenience and efficiency for workers at industrial locations, and OtterBox is proud to offer Defender Series XT Division 2 to meet that need."

Available in the United States and Canada, Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone is certified by UL Solutions for the following designations:

  • Class I (presence of flammable gases or vapors), Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D
  • Class II (presence of combustible dust), Division 2, Groups F and G
  • Class III (presence of easily ignitable fibers or flyings)

The new device-integrated protective cases arrive ready for immediate deployment with certified installation on approved iPhone 14 devices, all included with purchase. The device and case are fully integrated and include a screen protector and wall charger for seamless connection, and maximum efficiency.

Defender Series XT Division 2 for iPhone 14 joins the OtterBox portfolio of industrial-grade solutions, including Hardline Series. To learn more about how OtterBox can safeguard devices in a hazard-filled working environments, visit OtterBox.com/industrial.

About OtterBox

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to certified and device-integrated products, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Certify it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com/industrial.

MagSafe chargers and accessories are not included in the purchase and are not a part of the certification process.

