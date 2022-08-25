OtterBox launches Industrial Certified Defender Series Division 2 Cases

Certified by UL Solutions and built for industrial use, the latest addition to the flagship case line is prepared to handle hazardous environments

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building upon a decade of its popular Defender Series cases, OtterBox introduces its first industrial use-focused solution - Defender Series Division 2 cases for iPhone 11, 12, 13 and iPad mini (6th generation). Certified by UL Solutions, Defender Series Division 2 cases offer device protection from heavy use in certain hazardous industrial settings, which can help improve worksite safety by mitigating explosive hazards that may be present in these harsh environments.

"Mobile technology at the worksite keeps workers connected to their colleagues, systems and tasks. If that technology is damaged, safety can be put at risk, processes collapse and productivity stalls," said Brian Jacoby, senior vice president of OtterBox Business Solutions. "Designed for superior protection, seamless connection and maximum efficiency, and certified by UL Solutions, Defender Series Division 2 cases safely help teams stay connected and systems operate smoothly in challenging hazardous environments."

Available in the United States and Canada, Defender Series Division 2 for iPhone is UL Certified for the following designations:

Class I (presence of flammable gases or vapors), Division 2, Groups A, B, C, and D

Class II (presence of combustible dust), Division 2, Groups F and G

Class III (presence of easily ignitable fibers or flyings)

Defender Series Division 2 for Apple iPad mini (6th generation) is also certified by UL Solutions for Class I, Division 2, Group A, B, C and D designations.

Certified installation on approved devices is included with your purchase. The device and case arrive fully integrated and ready for immediate use.1

Ideal for use in industries such as oil and gas, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, aviation and designated class facilities where chemicals, dust and heavy machinery are present, Defender Series Division 2 cases are engineered for demanding, industrial-grade use. Features include MIL-STD 810G drop testing, multi-layer protection, port covers, a holster and easily identifiable UL Mark to let workers know the case is ready to perform.

"The Defender Series has protected so many devices across the globe, and now that same proven protection is available for industrial applications," Jacoby said. "With numerous UL certifications focused on alleviating hazards, we've created a case that can not only protect critical devices, but also enhance the safety of the hardworking men and women who use them."

To learn more about Defender Series Division 2 and how OtterBox can safeguard your team's devices in a hazard-filled working environment, visit OtterBoxBusiness.com.

About OtterBox

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit www.OtterBox.com.



1 The purchase of a device is a separate cost and must be procured through an authorized Apple Reseller. Integration service for installation of device and case, as well as third party approval, are included in the price.

2 Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Cell Phone Device Protection, Jan. 2018 – Jan. 2022 combined.

SOURCE OtterBox Business Solutions