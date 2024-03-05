OtterBusiness Launches Groundbreaking Industry-First Protection for iPhone 14

The Hardline Series device-integrated protective case for iPhone 14 from OtterBusiness is meticulously engineered to help safeguard workers and their devices, improving workplace safety and helping to ensure connectivity, even in the harshest working conditions. This new Hardline Series solution is designed specifically for industries where workers are routinely exposed to challenging conditions such as extreme temperatures, moisture, dust, impact and explosion risks, enhancing the safety of workers and providing them with real-time communication devices where seconds matter.

The new Hardline Series for iPhone 14 will ship in high-visibility black and yellow, which stands out for quick visual verification while photo, audio and video functionality remains intact for seamless communications and connection. Boasting UL certification for the United States and Canada, Hardline Series for iPhone 14 also holds IECEx and ATEX international certifications, showcasing third-party validation that it will offer enhanced protection for workers and their tech in the most demanding of environments.

To ensure the certification and integrity of the Hardline Series protection, this solution will ship fully integrated with the case and will include a case holster and an OtterBox 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station for wireless charging so you and your device can stay on the move.

"Safely enabling workers to use technology in potentially risky, industrial settings has been part of our DNA for more than 25 years. We're proud that we can offer such a comprehensive, integrated solution that is certified to give workers peace of mind while they perform critical job duties," said Berkley Fuller, chief commercial officer of OtterBusiness. "Our mission with the Hardline Series is to empower workers with the best technology while helping to safeguard it from harsh and dangerous environments."

"Rapid innovation is opening worlds of opportunity while also introducing new challenges and risks for products used in hazardous locations as they have a higher risk of explosion or fire hazards. Harmful situations like these demonstrate the need for safer equipment and installations that meet safety or installation standards," said Mandee Chahal, senior director and regional general manager of the Americas in the Energy and Industrial Automation group at UL Solutions. "To address these increased risks, we remain committed to collaborating with our industry stakeholders and manufacturers to solve critical challenges and help drive safe innovation. By working with them to test and certify equipment used in hazardous locations, we are helping advance safer working and operating conditions worldwide."

Hardline Series for iPhone 14 Certifications and Protections at-a-Glance

International certifications: IECEx and ATEX certified for Ex nR IIC Gc and Ex tc IIIC Dc 1

U.S. and Canada certifications: UL Class I, Division 2, Groups A, B, C and D; Class II, Division 2, Groups F and G; and Class III 1

Drop-tested to six feet (MIL-STD-810H)

IP68 rated for demanding work environments – waterproof and dustproof

ESD-safe, UV-durable (F1 rating) and flame-resistant (HB rating)

To learn more about the OtterBusiness Hardline Series product suite and how it can protect industrial facilities and their workers, visit OtterBusiness.com.

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness.com.

1Certificate covers OtterBox Hardline Series device-integrated case and OtterBox Hardline Series Holster by Encased only.

SOURCE OtterBox Business Solutions