OtterBusiness named Verizon Business's Preferred Mobile Case Partner

Verizon Business will now extend value-based offers to customers purchasing OtterBox Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBusiness, the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC. was named the Preferred Case Partner for Verizon Business. This partnership is in response to growing demand from enterprise and public sector customers requesting products and solutions from OtterBusiness, including OtterBox cases, when deploying mobile technology. The new joint offerings will include integrated solutions at a lower overall cost with customized offers from Verizon Business.

"We are excited to work closely with Verizon Business to jointly bring the very best mobile solutions to business customers on the go, both in and out of the office," said Berkley Fuller, chief commercial officer of OtterBusiness. "This partnership will bring true differentiation within the solutions we offer while providing the supporting programs to enable the ease of procurement, deployment and increased end user productivity."

OtterBusiness's portfolio of solutions enhances productivity and efficiency across industries by reducing time and uniquely incorporating mobile device technology to help customers unlock their full potential. Currently, Verizon Business offers a curated collection of OtterBusiness solutions for customers across industries like manufacturing, retail, financial services, healthcare and education. Together, Verizon Business and OtterBusiness will bring new vertical specific solutions to the market that will continue to set Verizon Business apart in offering the most robust portfolio for their business customers.

To learn more about OtterBusiness offerings, including scheduling a 1:1 consultation, visit otterbusiness.com or reach out directly to [email protected]. If you are a Verizon Business customer and are interested in discount eligibility, please contact your Verizon Business Account Executive.

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox.com/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness.com.

SOURCE OtterBusiness