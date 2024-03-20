Otterize Unveils Support for Microsoft Azure IAM, Google Cloud IAM, and Introduces Blast Radius & Compliance Mapping

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otterize, Inc. ("Otterize"), a leading Workload Identity and Access Management provider, announces its latest advancements in access control at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 in Paris, France. Otterize is proud to be a sponsor of this exciting event and invites attendees to explore their latest offerings and witness firsthand the power of intents-based access control at booths C35 and L35.

In response to the escalating complexity of managing access controls within Kubernetes deployments, Otterize is introducing robust support for Microsoft Azure IAM, Google Cloud IAM, and blast radius & compliance mapping.

"Kubernetes deployments are booming, but managing access for them has become a tangled mess," said Ori Shoshan, CTO at Otterize. "Otterize simplifies this complexity for cloud-native environments, transforming access control into a declarative and automated process."

The latest enhancements enable developers to easily manage access across the three large cloud providers, as well as provide security and compliance teams with unparalleled visibility into workload security posture.

Otterize's expansion of workload IAM support now includes:

Google Cloud IAM: Manage just-in-time roles and policies for Google Cloud resources with ease, all while visualizing them in the access graph.

Manage just-in-time roles and policies for Google Cloud resources with ease, all while visualizing them in the access graph. Microsoft Azure IAM: Seamlessly manage just-in-time roles and policies for Microsoft Azure resources, enhancing visibility and control.

These additions complement Otterize's existing support for AWS IAM and cross-cloud AWS IAM, enabling workloads on Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud to specify their desired access to local cloud resources and AWS seamlessly within Kubernetes clusters. Workloads can also request just-in-time access using Kubernetes network policies, Istio authorization policies, Kafka Access Control Lists, and PostgreSQL.

Tomer Cohen, Head of Cloud Infrastructure at EverC, praised Otterize's approach: "Otterize's cloud-native intents-based approach for access control enables us to manage AWS IAM roles and policies declaratively in Kubernetes, alongside the workloads themselves. This makes managing the lifecycle for AWS access as simple as managing the lifecycle for the workloads themselves."

In addition to declarative access, Otterize introduces the ability to visualize workloads' blast radius, spotlighting access to sensitive workloads or resources, and automatically adjusting access to grant only the minimally required permissions.

Ori Shoshan, CTO at Otterize, added, "These new features, combined with existing capabilities, enable platform teams to run workloads anywhere, even cross-cloud, while keeping developer complexity low and meeting stringent security and compliance requirements. This addresses challenges that previously required a combination of cybersecurity products and custom-built tooling."

For further information, visit Otterize's website .

About Otterize:

Otterize is a leading Workload Identity and Access Management platform that automates and simplifies access control for cloud-native environments. By offering a declarative and zero-trust approach to access management, Otterize empowers organizations to streamline Workload IAM while ensuring maximum security.

