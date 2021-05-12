OtterTune Launches to Improve Database Performance through Automated Database Configuration Tuning

As companies look to manage their database costs and performance in the cloud or on-premises, significant benefits can be realized by tuning configuration settings. However, with hundreds of settings to consider, most database administrators must rely on time-consuming trial and error tuning or boilerplate configuration settings that can leave databases well short of optimal performance. As a result, it is estimated that 40% of cloud databases are over-provisioned, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in wasted IT infrastructure spending industry-wide per year.

OtterTune's ML-based system automates tuning and continually adjusts the configuration to optimize the database for its specific workload. This helps customers reduce database costs by achieving better database efficiency and price-performance. It also frees up DBAs and developers to focus on more strategic work.

OtterTune represents a breakthrough in self-driving DBMS technology, based on R&D by Co-founders Andy Pavlo, Dana Van Aken, and Bohan Zhang at Carnegie Mellon University. They found that automatic configuration was an area of database optimization that no one to date had successfully tackled. They began working on an ML-based tool to solve the problem.

"With hundreds of knobs that affect database performance, DBMSs now exceed the human DBA's ability to optimize them," said Andy Pavlo, CEO of OtterTune. "We've put years of research into solving this problem, which we know will lead to significant increases in efficiencies and cost savings for customers."

OtterTune has been proving itself with companies like Societe Generale and others that were able to improve database price-performance using OtterTune. To help launch the service and continue innovating autonomous DBMS technology, OtterTune has raised $2.5 million in seed funding from Accel and others.

"Databases are critically important but hard to operate at scale," said Ping Li, Partner at Accel. "OtterTune's founders are uniquely positioned to tackle this value proposition, given their thought-leading academic database research at CMU."

The OtterTune service works for both on-premises and cloud-based database deployments (PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Amazon RDS). Visit OtterTune.com to try OtterTune.

About OtterTune

The OtterTune automatic database tuning service helps companies reduce database management costs and DBA overhead by using machine learning to automate database tuning. It works for both on-premises and cloud-based database deployments (PostgreSQL, MySQL, and Amazon RDS). OtterTune is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA and is funded by leading investors, including Accel. For more information, visit www.ottertune.com .

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Crowdstrike, DJI, DocuSign, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Jet, Pillpack, Qualtrics, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Tenable, UiPath, and Venmo are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 35+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel .

