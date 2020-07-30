Ottiwell Simmons Arbitration Center in Bermuda Breaks Ground!
Jul 30, 2020, 16:36 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milhouse Engineering & Construction, Inc. is a dynamic, interdisciplinary team of over 250 talented professionals with individuals licensed in multiple states — solving problems to improve communities everywhere! The Government of Bermuda and Milhouse broke ground yesterday on what will be a new international arbitration center developed as part of a public-private partnership. Lieutenant-Colonel David Burch, Minister of Public Work recalled, "during these talks it became evident that Milhouse, with its diverse team of international engineers, architects, designers, planners and project managers could not only provide advice on the water and sewage plant, but other projects as well."
One of these projects was the five-story Ottiwell Simmons International Arbitration Centre, which Milhouse proposed as a public-private partnership with no upfront costs to the Government. Construction is expected to take around 15 months, with an expected completion date in March 2022. On hand for the ceremony today was Ottiwell Simmons, a veteran union leader and activist, who said he supported the creation of an arbitration center in his name, to help to address the type of disputes he faced during his time on the frontline.
During this proud moment, Wilbur C. Milhouse III, P.E., Chairman/CEO, noted Milhouse is one of the largest African-American firms in the US and that it looked forward to investing in the Bermuda community. He said: "Our vision is to make a positive impact in the communities where we live and the communities where we work. I see a similarity in our vision and Mr. Simmons's. It may be a vision and desire of mine to make an impact, but it has been Mr. Simmons's life. It gives me great pleasure to partner with you on this once in a lifetime opportunity." He added: "We ensure that this project will create incremental jobs and contracting opportunities for all of Bermuda's people. We will ensure that you, Mr. Ottiwell Simmons, and all Bermudians will be proud of this project. We will ensure that we will give back to the local community through philanthropic efforts of Milhouse Charities, which has already made contact with some of you here."
