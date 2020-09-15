OttLite Introduces Line of Sanitizing Desk Lamps with Patented SpectraClean™ Technology

Patented SpectraClean visible light disinfection technology is safe for eyes and skin and is blended with OttLite ClearSun® LEDs to create a clean, white light ideal for reading, working, studying, crafting and more.

Research* has revealed that more than two thirds of office workers are at risk of sickness due to dirty desks. The average desk contains 400 times more germs than a toilet seat. **Cell phones have been known to be covered in germs: 25,127 bacteria per square inch.

SpectraClean technology breaks down harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, fungus and mold, at the cellular level making them unable to reproduce and infect. OttLite's new desk lamp technology continuously sanitizes every time the light is turned on, including phones and laptops within the illuminated area. Antimicrobial disinfection through illumination is proven effective with proper dosage levels on pathogens suspended in air or attached to a variety of surfaces, materials and objects. SpectraClean resides outside the UV spectrum and will not damage non-harmful plant and animal cells or degrade inanimate materials.

The Sanitizing Line includes four new feature-rich lamps in OttLite's expanded Wellness Series, ranging in price from $49 to $89. The lamp designs are packed with high-tech, convenient features like Qi wireless charging, touch dimming, flexible lamp neck design for re-directing light, digital clock/calendar, and USB ports for quickly charging devices.

"Right at their desktops, people can have the same Visible Light Disinfection technology used commercially in hospital sterilization and food production," said John Sheppard, CEO of OttLite. "During these times, we're all looking to stay safe, healthy and productive. Our new sanitizing line offers a simple change that can help make a big impact in people's lives and health."

"Hubbell Lighting Components is excited to extend its antimicrobial technology into areas of lighting beyond the existing portfolio of SpectraClean fixtures by partnering with OttLite for use in their innovative desk lamps," said David Early, brand manager for Hubbell Lighting Components. "We have significant expertise in developing custom lighting solutions for a wide variety of customers and this partnership is yet another example of how we can apply our industrial lighting market intelligence to incorporate SpectraClean into solutions for specific applications."

Hubbell Lighting, the parent company of Hubbell Lighting Components, has licensed the University of Strathclyde's High Intensity Narrow Spectrum ("HINS") lighting technology. There are many studies that prove the effectiveness of this technology. For example, the use of 405 nm light for environmental disinfection has undergone clinical evaluation in occupied patient isolation rooms in Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where it was used as a background lighting system to provide continuous disinfection of air and exposed surfaces in the presence of patients and staff. The results demonstrated a significantly greater reduction in levels of environmental contamination than was achievable by normal disinfection control methods alone.

The Sanitizing lamps also feature OttLite's ClearSun® LED technology which has been shown to reduce eyestrain by 51% and have the best Color Rendering Index (CRI) available to show colors with incredible accuracy.

Three out of four Americans suffer daily from eyestrain, but most don't realize that the lighting they use at work and at home may be contributing to the problem. Eyes work best in balanced, natural light. After two years of development, OttLite created an exclusive proprietary ClearSun® LED formulation that delivers the closest thing to natural daylight available indoors. Users experience clear, crisp illumination that's easy on the eyes. The OttLite Wellness Series of lamps are available at www.OttLite.com in late October 2020.

About OttLite Technologies Inc.

OttLite was founded in 1989 by Dr. John Nash Ott to bring the power of natural daylight indoors through his one-of-a-kind natural daylight bulb. A pioneer in natural light research, Dr. Ott discovered through 40 years of scientific research the remarkable effects specific wavelengths of light have on all living things. Known as the father of full-spectrum lighting, his research concluded that a light with the entire visible spectrum of light wavelengths was best for vision and wellbeing. Today, OttLite Technologies manufactures and distributes a wide range of high quality lighting for offices, homes and travel.

*https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/average-desk-germs-toilet-seat-kitchen-keyboar-mouse-phone-a8237431.html

**https://www.statefoodsafety.com/Resources/Resources/the-dirty-cell-phone-25-127-bacteria-per-square-inch

SOURCE OttLite Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ottlite.com

